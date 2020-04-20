UEM Berhad : OTHERS UEM EDGENTA BERHAD ("UEM EDGENTA" OR "THE COMPANY") - ANNUAL REPORT 2019 AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019

Log in
UEM EDGENTA BERHAD ("UEM EDGENTA" OR "THE COMPANY") - ANNUAL REPORT 2019 AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019

04/20/2020 | 07:21am EDT
UEM EDGENTA BERHAD
Type
Announcement
Subject
OTHERS
Description
UEM EDGENTA BERHAD ("UEM EDGENTA" OR "THE COMPANY")
- ANNUAL REPORT 2019 AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019
UEM Edgenta wishes to announce that the Company's Annual Report 2019 and Corporate Governance Report 2019 are now available in UEM Edgenta's website as follows:-
2. Corporate Governance Report 2019 (https://www.uemedgenta.com/about-us/corporate-governance)
Notification on the availability of the Annual Report 2019 has been sent via electronic mail to Shareholders who have maintained their email addresses in the Record of Depositors with Bursa Malaysia Depository Sdn Bhd.
For Shareholders who have yet to provide their email addresses, following the Movement Control Order (MCO) as announced by the Government of Malaysia with effect from 18 March 2020 to 28 April 2020, there may be a delay in the delivery of the printed notification.
UEM Edgenta highly encourages shareholders to download and refer to the digital version of the Annual Report 2019 for the time being.
The Company is closely monitoring the situation from the COVID-19 pandemic and would announce any material information that arises during this period, if necessary.
The Board will determine the appropriate time to schedule the 57th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company and the Notice of the 57th AGM will be announced separately in due course.
This announcement is dated 20 April 2020.



Announcement Info
Company Name
UEM EDGENTA BERHAD
Stock Name
EDGENTA
Date Announced
20 Apr 2020
Category
General Announcement for PLC
Reference Number
GA1-20042020-00011


Disclaimer

UEM Edgenta Bhd published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 11:20:08 UTC
