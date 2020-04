UEMEd is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the issuance of RM50.0 million in nominal value of ICPs under the ICP Programme.

The ICPs were issued with a tenor of twelve (12) months.

The proceeds raised from the ICPs were utilised by UEMEd to redeem the outstanding ICPs amounting to RM50.0 million issued under the ICP Programme which has matured on 24 April 2020.

This announcement is dated 24 April 2020.