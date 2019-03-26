UF Innovate | The Hub Resident Client Admiral Announces 15,000 Customer Milestone and Over $5M Raised to Help Digital Publishers Grow Visitor Revenue

UF Innovate | The Hub, a leading business incubator in the University of Florida business incubation system, announced that resident client Admiral, a pioneering innovator in adblock recovery and digital subscriptions, has closed a strategic investment round and raised over $5 million. Admiral specializes in building strong online visitor relationships for publishers that lead to larger and more diversified visitor revenue. The company will use the proceeds to help more publishers grow visitor relationships and revenue via adblock recovery, ad-free subscriptions, email newsletters, GDPR/PIPEDA/CCPA privacy consent and more.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005481/en/

Admiral’s funding round included participation by customer and strategic investor Capitol Broadcasting Company (CBC); venture capital funds Mosley Ventures, New World, Gulfshore Capital, Birchmere Ventures; and others.

Just three years since initial funding, Admiral has experienced rapid growth and become a recognized leader in adblock recovery, serving 15,000 sites worldwide. Through the company’s Measure, Engage and Recover modules, Admiral helps publishers detect, engage, and build relationships with their adblocking visitors to unlock revenue and consent-based ad experiences. Additional modules such as Transact and Consent allow publishers to optimize Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) by driving alternative revenue via paid subscriptions, personalized ad experiences, ad-free passes, email collection, social follows, sponsored sessions and more.

Mark Long, Director of UF Innovate Incubation Services, said, “We congratulate Admiral on their new funding. It is additional validation of their unique products and services. Admiral is an excellent example of how our resident clients progress to leadership positions in their fields and attract the serious interest of investors. We are here to assist companies make growth happen.”

Dan Rua, Admiral CEO, said, “We are grateful for the support we’ve received from the very beginning here at the Hub, with the resources and commitment to help entrepreneurs grow and serve customers worldwide. Doing great things requires great teamwork and the Hub has been a great teammate at each stage of our growth.”

About Admiral

Admiral is the pioneer of Visitor Relationship Management (VRM), an adblock recovery and digital subscriptions platform that serves 15,000 sites worldwide. Admiral products empower publishers to engage users, grow visitor relationships, recover revenue lost due to adblocking, and diversify revenue with paid ad-free subscriptions and more. The Admiral platform includes the free Measure Adblock Analytics module, and a suite of engagement, compliance, subscription, and revenue growth tools, including Engage, Recover, Transact, and GDPR/PIPEDA/CCPA Consent modules. Interested publishers and partners are encouraged to learn more at GetAdmiral.com.

About UF Innovate | The Hub

UF Innovate | The Hub is a University of Florida business incubator with a mission to build, drive and support innovation. The incubator is recognized as a major catalyst in helping propel the university city of Gainesville, FL to become one of the top energized tech communities in the Southeast. The “Hub” of the North Central Florida entrepreneurial ecosystem has a global outreach. The 100,000 sq. ft. incubator provides state-of-the-art wet laboratory, light manufacturing and office space, with advising, mentoring, education, programs and amenities to help entrepreneurs and innovators succeed. Resident and affiliate programs are available to assist startups, small business and growth companies. For more information, visit UF Innovate | The Hub.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005481/en/