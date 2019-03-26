UF Innovate | The Hub Resident Client Admiral Announces 15,000 Customer Milestone and Over $5M Raised to Help Digital Publishers Grow Visitor Revenue

UF
Innovate | The Hub, a leading business incubator in the University
of Florida business incubation system, announced that resident client Admiral,
a pioneering innovator in adblock recovery and digital subscriptions,
has closed a strategic investment round and raised over $5 million.
Admiral specializes in building strong online visitor relationships for
publishers that lead to larger and more diversified visitor revenue. The
company will use the proceeds to help more publishers grow visitor
relationships and revenue via adblock
recovery, ad-free
subscriptions, email newsletters, GDPR/PIPEDA/CCPA privacy
consent and more.
Admiral’s funding round included participation by customer and strategic
investor Capitol Broadcasting Company (CBC); venture capital funds
Mosley Ventures, New World, Gulfshore Capital, Birchmere Ventures; and
others.
Just three years since initial funding, Admiral has experienced rapid
growth and become a recognized leader in adblock recovery, serving
15,000 sites worldwide. Through the company’s Measure, Engage and
Recover modules, Admiral helps publishers detect, engage, and build
relationships with their adblocking visitors to unlock revenue and
consent-based ad experiences. Additional modules such as Transact and
Consent allow publishers to optimize Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) by
driving alternative revenue via paid subscriptions, personalized ad
experiences, ad-free passes, email collection, social follows, sponsored
sessions and more.
Mark Long, Director of UF Innovate Incubation Services, said, “We
congratulate Admiral on their new funding. It is additional validation
of their unique products and services. Admiral is an excellent example
of how our resident clients progress to leadership positions in their
fields and attract the serious interest of investors. We are here to
assist companies make growth happen.”
Dan Rua, Admiral CEO, said, “We are grateful for the support we’ve
received from the very beginning here at the Hub, with the resources and
commitment to help entrepreneurs grow and serve customers worldwide.
Doing great things requires great teamwork and the Hub has been a great
teammate at each stage of our growth.”
About Admiral
Admiral is the pioneer of Visitor Relationship Management (VRM), an
adblock recovery and digital subscriptions platform that serves 15,000
sites worldwide. Admiral products empower publishers to engage users,
grow visitor relationships, recover revenue lost due to adblocking, and
diversify revenue with paid ad-free subscriptions and more. The Admiral
platform includes the free Measure Adblock Analytics module, and a suite
of engagement, compliance, subscription, and revenue growth tools,
including Engage, Recover, Transact, and GDPR/PIPEDA/CCPA Consent
modules. Interested publishers and partners are encouraged to learn more
at GetAdmiral.com.
About UF Innovate | The Hub
UF
Innovate | The Hub is a University of Florida business incubator
with a mission to build, drive and support innovation. The incubator is
recognized as a major catalyst in helping propel the university city of
Gainesville, FL to become one of the top energized tech communities in
the Southeast. The “Hub” of the North Central Florida entrepreneurial
ecosystem has a global outreach. The 100,000 sq. ft. incubator provides
state-of-the-art wet laboratory, light manufacturing and office space,
with advising, mentoring, education, programs and amenities to help
entrepreneurs and innovators succeed. Resident and affiliate programs
are available to assist startups, small business and growth companies.
For more information, visit UF
Innovate | The Hub.
