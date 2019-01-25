Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UFC GYM North Vancouver hosts former UFC Welterweight & Lightweight Champion BJ Penn for Grand Opening Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 03:01pm EST

Vancouver, BC, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFC GYM, BC’s leading mixed martial arts facility, welcomes UFC Welterweight & Lightweight Champion BJ Penn to the Grand Opening of its North Vancouver location on Saturday, January 26. The Grand Opening will be held at UFC GYM North Vancouver, located at 1989 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC, and open to the public all day with free classes available throughout the day.

Hall of Famer BJ Penn will be on site to launch UFC GYM’s newest location and will teach a Brazilian Jiu-jitsu youth class and one for adults before hosting a Q&A and Meet and Greet with guests at the event. Other free classes at the event include Kickboxing Conditioning, Family Daily Ultimate Training, and Kickboxing Skills & Techniques.

“We’re thrilled to welcome UFC Champion BJ Penn to the Grand Opening of our North Vancouver location” says Emre Ozgur, Vice President of UFC GYM. “UFC GYM offers unparalleled martial-arts focused fitness with top of the line equipment, coaching and programming in a family-friendly atmosphere and we’re thrilled to have one of the top UFC champions here with us as we expand our presence into North Vancouver.”

UFC GYM North Vancouver offers a full range of group fitness classes, one-on-one coaching, group dynamic training, non-contact group kickboxing, and MMA-style youth programming, along with its signature class - Daily Ultimate Training (DUT), a HIIT-style circuit training workout designed to improve overall strength and athletic ability. The 1,200 square foot fitness facility houses full bag cage, octagon, and functional training space, cardio and resistance training.

The UFC GYM is located at 1989 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC and is open seven days a week. For more information, visit ufcgym.com/northvancouver.

-30-

Media Contact
Kelsi Carleton
604-738-2220
snfc@talkshopmedia.com     

About UFC GYM:
UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of the Ultimate Fighting Championship®—the world leader in mixed martial arts. In partnership with New Evolution Ventures™(NeV™), pioneers of the world's top fitness brands, UFC GYM® makes the elite training worthy of world champions available to all.

Offering a full range of group fitness classes, private MMA training, personal and group dynamic training, and MMA-style youth programming, UFC GYM® is home to fitness enthusiasts of all ages and abilities. But don’t get too comfortable. As the first to combine mixed martial arts and fitness, we have developed an atmosphere where you can revel in immediate results, united by our winning dedication to TRAIN DIFFERENT®.

ufc gym logo 1 .jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:43pEXCLUSIVE : CVS to cover migraine drugs from Teva, Lilly; excludes Amgen
RE
03:43pUS METRO BANK : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
03:43pKimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Live Webcast of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
GL
03:41pSANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:41pTrump, Congress Reach Deal to Reopen Government for Three Weeks -- 3rd Update
DJ
03:40pAngel Oak Capital Advisors Issues Its Latest Record-Setting Non-QM Securitization
BU
03:39pSTANTEC : welcomes John Shiver to the Plano, Texas office
PU
03:39pTOMAGOLD : 2019-01-25 TomaGold Announces Spin-Out Corporation for Monster Lake and Newly Acquired Gold Assets
PU
03:39pSIEBERT FINANCIAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:38pCITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : Reports Unaudited Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : beats fourth-quarter forecasts on cost cuts and U.S. demand
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Alibaba slams U.S. treatment of Huawei, efforts to curb China's rise
3TELIA COMPANY : TELIA : Swings to 4Q Net Loss on Eurasian Exit
4STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
5MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : GE URGES SPEEDY FIX FOR POWER TURBINE BLADES, SAYS BLADE BROKE IN 2015: sour..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.