UFC GYM North Vancouver hosts former UFC Welterweight & Lightweight Champion BJ Penn for Grand Opening Event

Vancouver, BC, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFC GYM, BC’s leading mixed martial arts facility, welcomes UFC Welterweight & Lightweight Champion BJ Penn to the Grand Opening of its North Vancouver location on Saturday, January 26. The Grand Opening will be held at UFC GYM North Vancouver, located at 1989 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC, and open to the public all day with free classes available throughout the day.

Hall of Famer BJ Penn will be on site to launch UFC GYM’s newest location and will teach a Brazilian Jiu-jitsu youth class and one for adults before hosting a Q&A and Meet and Greet with guests at the event. Other free classes at the event include Kickboxing Conditioning, Family Daily Ultimate Training, and Kickboxing Skills & Techniques.

“We’re thrilled to welcome UFC Champion BJ Penn to the Grand Opening of our North Vancouver location” says Emre Ozgur, Vice President of UFC GYM. “UFC GYM offers unparalleled martial-arts focused fitness with top of the line equipment, coaching and programming in a family-friendly atmosphere and we’re thrilled to have one of the top UFC champions here with us as we expand our presence into North Vancouver.”

UFC GYM North Vancouver offers a full range of group fitness classes, one-on-one coaching, group dynamic training, non-contact group kickboxing, and MMA-style youth programming, along with its signature class - Daily Ultimate Training (DUT), a HIIT-style circuit training workout designed to improve overall strength and athletic ability. The 1,200 square foot fitness facility houses full bag cage, octagon, and functional training space, cardio and resistance training.

The UFC GYM is located at 1989 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC and is open seven days a week. For more information, visit ufcgym.com/northvancouver.

About UFC GYM:

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of the Ultimate Fighting Championship®—the world leader in mixed martial arts. In partnership with New Evolution Ventures™(NeV™), pioneers of the world's top fitness brands, UFC GYM® makes the elite training worthy of world champions available to all.

Offering a full range of group fitness classes, private MMA training, personal and group dynamic training, and MMA-style youth programming, UFC GYM® is home to fitness enthusiasts of all ages and abilities. But don’t get too comfortable. As the first to combine mixed martial arts and fitness, we have developed an atmosphere where you can revel in immediate results, united by our winning dedication to TRAIN DIFFERENT®.