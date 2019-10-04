Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UFCW 8-Golden State : Members Ratify Landmark Contracts With Safeway, Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Maxx Value and Vons Supermarkets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 06:19pm EDT

Union workers vote overwhelmingly to approve wage increases and improved benefits

Members of UFCW 8-Golden State employed at Safeway, Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Maxx Value and Vons supermarkets in Northern, Central and Southern California voted overwhelmingly to ratify new labor contracts, the Union announced today.

“Union member Solidarity made these landmark contracts possible. Our members have proven once again, Solidarity Works!” UFCW 8-Golden State President Jacques Loveall said after mail-in ballots were counted on Oct. 3 and 4 at the Union’s offices in Roseville and Bakersfield.

“Our members appreciate the value of their new contracts, which are a model of what can be accomplished through interest-based bargaining,” President Loveall said.

The agreements include meaningful wage increases for approximately 14,000 UFCW 8-Golden State members at the five companies.

In addition, the contracts guarantee continued funding for strong benefits including an additional retirement plan for all members.

“These employers recognized the successes we’ve achieved in progressive health care plan design and our tireless work in re-inventing health care delivery,” President Loveall said.

In separate negotiations, members of UFCW 8-Golden State and other UFCW Local Unions in Southern California approved contracts with Albertsons, Ralphs and Vons in the region in September.

Meanwhile, negotiations continue between UFCW 8-Golden State and Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill and Food Source in Northern California.

UFCW 8-Golden State represents members working in grocery and drug stores, food-processing plants, distilleries, medical facilities and offices.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:42pMIDDLE EAST & AFRICA : a strategic region for Accor
PU
06:42pACCOR : Pesto, pistou.
PU
06:42pSWISSÔTEL : happiness in family!
PU
06:32pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
PU
06:31pENGIE : Anheuser-Busch to Deploy 21 BYD Electric Trucks as Part of State-Wide Commitment to Sustainable Logistics
AQ
06:31pAMARC RESOURCES : Announces Grant of Stock Option to Director and Officer of the Company
PR
06:21pGENERAL MOTORS : UAW-GM talks progress but wage, job security issues remain
AQ
06:21pWEISSLAW LLP : Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation
PR
06:19pWeissLaw LLP Investigates Roan Resources, Inc.
PR
06:19pUFCW 8-GOLDEN STATE : Members Ratify Landmark Contracts With Safeway, Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Maxx Value and Vons Supermarkets
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROAN RESOURCES, INC. : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Roan Resources, Inc.
2RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. : WEISSLAW LLP: Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation
3GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : GENERAL MOTORS : UAW-GM talks progress but wage, job security issues remain
4AMARC RESOURCES LTD. : AMARC RESOURCES : Announces Grant of Stock Option to Director and Officer of the Compan..
5ENGIE : ENGIE : Anheuser-Busch to Deploy 21 BYD Electric Trucks as Part of State-Wide Commitment to Sustainabl..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group