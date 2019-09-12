UFCW 8-Golden State : Reaches Tentative Agreements with Save Mart, FoodMaxx and Maxx Value Grocery Chains

Union members to vote on standout agreements with meaningful wage increases and improved healthcare and retirement benefits

UFCW 8-Golden State announced today it has reached tentative three-year contract agreements with the Save Mart, FoodMaxx and Maxx Value supermarket chains. The announcement follows tentative agreements reached earlier in the summer with Safeway and Vons in Northern and Central California.

All of the agreements will be submitted to nearly 14,000 UFCW 8-Golden State members at the chains who will vote on their ratification.

“We have negotiated remarkable contracts with these employers,” said Jacques Loveall, president of UFCW 8-Golden State, which represents grocery workers throughout most of Northern and Central California, as well as Kern County in Southern California.

“We have achieved meaningful wage increases for all of our members over the course of the agreement,” Loveall said. “The companies have committed to keeping our healthcare and pension plans fully funded and have also agreed to improvements in healthcare and pension benefits.”

“For these reasons and more, we believe this contract is one of the finest we’ve ever negotiated for UFCW 8-Golden State members,” he continued.

Details of the agreements will not be revealed publicly until the Union’s members have had an opportunity to review their terms and vote on ratification.

Meanwhile, negotiations are continuing between UFCW 8-Golden State and Raley’s, Bel Air and Nob Hill.

UFCW 8-Golden State represents some 35,000 members who work in grocery and drug stores, food processing plants, distilleries, medical facilities and offices from the Oregon border in the north to Kern County in the south.

