UFCW: Amazon's Nearly $1 Billion in Unpaid Taxes is Funding Technology Threatening Millions of American Jobs

02/06/2020 | 03:08pm EST

February 6, 2020

America's Largest Private Sector Union Calls Out Jeff Bezos for Misleading Tax Claims As Amazon Pushes to Eliminate Jobs Across the Country

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) condemned the failure of Amazon to pay more than $800 million in federal income taxes owed, which was reported this week. UFCW International President Marc Perrone released the following statement:

'Tens of millions of Americans pay their taxes, but not Amazon. Amazon uses tax loopholes to avoid paying billions in taxes - even as they pocket billions more in tax breaks from struggling cities and race to replace millions of jobs with automation.

'The fact is that Jeff Bezos and Amazon have one agenda - driving up profits at any cost by replacing talented employees with machines; regardless of whether it's at Whole Foods, Amazon warehouses, or competing retail and grocery stores.

'Make no mistake, Amazon represents a clear and present danger to working- and middle-class Americans. It is time to realize that Amazon's ruthless business model will lead to massive job losses that could cripple our entire economy.'

###

The UFCW is the largest private sector union in the United States, representing 1.3 million professionals and their families in healthcare, grocery stores, meatpacking, food processing, retail shops and other industries. Our members serve our communities in all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Learn more about the UFCW at www.ufcw.org

Disclaimer

UFCW - United Food and Commercial Workers International Union published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 20:07:06 UTC
