UFCW Members Working at Safeway to Receive $2/Hour ‘Appreciation Pay' Raise

03/20/2020 | 06:56pm EDT

Safeway also installing plexiglass barriers to protect checkers

Grocery workers at Safeway stores will earn an extra $2.00 per hour as “appreciation pay” for their service during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, UFCW 8-Golden State President Jacques Loveall announced today.

In addition, Safeway is installing plexiglass barriers at check stands to help safeguard supermarket personnel, Loveall said.

“Discussions are ongoing with Union employers regarding other safety measures to protect workers who interact with the public at great personal sacrifice,” Loveall said. “Joint labor-management committees are also in place with the Save Mart and Raley’s supermarket chains to addresses the unique challenges posed by the Covid19 outbreak.”

“These workers are heroes serving on the front lines doing all they can to ensure we have access to the food, medicine and essential goods we need,” Loveall continued.

“As true professionals, these workers do their jobs to the best of their ability and with smiles on their faces. Please take a moment to appreciate these workers as they fulfill the vital needs of our communities.”

UFCW 8-Golden State represents approximately 35,000 members in supermarkets, drug stores, food processing plants, wineries, distilleries, cannabis facilities, medical offices and other workplaces from the Oregon border in the north to Kern County in the south.


© Business Wire 2020
