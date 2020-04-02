UFCW Statement: VICE News Exposes Shocking Depths of Amazon's & Jeff Bezos' Disregard for Workers & the American People During Coronavirus Outbreak

April 2, 2020

America's Largest Food & Retail Union Demands Amazon Fire Senior Leadership Responsible for Shameful Conduct

WASHINGTON, DC - Today, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) International Union, which represents 1.3 million workers in food and retail, responded to a shocking Vice News story that documents both the ruthless smear campaign against Christian Smalls, the Amazon warehouse worker who organized this week's safety strike, as well as the high level discussions between Amazon executives on how to best utilize surgical masks for public relations value.

UFCW International President Marc Perrone released the following statement:

'In the middle of a global pandemic with thousands of Americans sick and dying, today we learned that Amazon's senior leaders - including CEO Jeff Bezos, Amazon SVP of Global Affairs Jay Carney, and Amazon General Counsel David Zapolsky - were more focused on attacking one of their own workers than actually keeping their employees safe.

'Even worse, these same senior Amazon leaders weighed 'different and bold' ways to gain a public relations 'win' from their stockpile of surgical masks - masks that are desperately needed by frontline workers and first responders who are putting themselves in harm's way every day during this unprecedented public health crisis.

'Every American should be outraged by this conduct. Not only should Amazon's senior leadership be investigated by law enforcement and federal regulators for these shameful actions, every Amazon executive responsible for this stunning conduct, beginning with Mr. Zaplosky, should be immediately fired.'

Background :

UFCW has been a leading national voice calling for greater accountability of Amazon and its worker mistreatment. In December 2018, the retail branch of UFCW launched acampaign to unionize Amazon warehouse workers at the same Staten Island fulfillment center where this week's strike took place.

In February 2020, UFCW called Amazon's new cashierless grocery store 'a clear and present danger to millions of good jobs.' In July 2019, UFCW announced its opposition to a $700 million effort by Amazon to push its own workers out of jobs as it relentlessly automates its warehouse operations. And in May 2019, UFCW called out Amazon for using robots to replace thousands of its workers across the country.

###

The UFCW is the largest private sector union in the United States, representing 1.3 million professionals and their families in healthcare, grocery stores, meatpacking, food processing, retail shops and other industries. Our members serve our communities in all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Learn more about the UFCW's work during COVID-19 at ufcw.org/coronavirus.