Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UFCW Statement: VICE News Exposes Shocking Depths of Amazon's & Jeff Bezos' Disregard for Workers & the American People During Coronavirus Outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 07:58pm EDT

April 2, 2020

America's Largest Food & Retail Union Demands Amazon Fire Senior Leadership Responsible for Shameful Conduct

WASHINGTON, DC - Today, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) International Union, which represents 1.3 million workers in food and retail, responded to a shocking Vice News story that documents both the ruthless smear campaign against Christian Smalls, the Amazon warehouse worker who organized this week's safety strike, as well as the high level discussions between Amazon executives on how to best utilize surgical masks for public relations value.

UFCW International President Marc Perrone released the following statement:

'In the middle of a global pandemic with thousands of Americans sick and dying, today we learned that Amazon's senior leaders - including CEO Jeff Bezos, Amazon SVP of Global Affairs Jay Carney, and Amazon General Counsel David Zapolsky - were more focused on attacking one of their own workers than actually keeping their employees safe.

'Even worse, these same senior Amazon leaders weighed 'different and bold' ways to gain a public relations 'win' from their stockpile of surgical masks - masks that are desperately needed by frontline workers and first responders who are putting themselves in harm's way every day during this unprecedented public health crisis.

'Every American should be outraged by this conduct. Not only should Amazon's senior leadership be investigated by law enforcement and federal regulators for these shameful actions, every Amazon executive responsible for this stunning conduct, beginning with Mr. Zaplosky, should be immediately fired.'

Background:

UFCW has been a leading national voice calling for greater accountability of Amazon and its worker mistreatment. In December 2018, the retail branch of UFCW launched acampaign to unionize Amazon warehouse workers at the same Staten Island fulfillment center where this week's strike took place.

In February 2020, UFCW called Amazon's new cashierless grocery store 'a clear and present danger to millions of good jobs.' In July 2019, UFCW announced its opposition to a $700 million effort by Amazon to push its own workers out of jobs as it relentlessly automates its warehouse operations. And in May 2019, UFCW called out Amazon for using robots to replace thousands of its workers across the country.

###

The UFCW is the largest private sector union in the United States, representing 1.3 million professionals and their families in healthcare, grocery stores, meatpacking, food processing, retail shops and other industries. Our members serve our communities in all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Learn more about the UFCW's work during COVID-19 at ufcw.org/coronavirus.

Disclaimer

UFCW - United Food and Commercial Workers International Union published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 23:57:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:28pAAAA AUSTRALIAN AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET ASSOCIATI : Auto Industry Welcomes COVID-19 Stimulus Payments
PU
09:25pAirbnb lowers internal valuation to $26 billion as coronavirus hits bookings
RE
09:24pWhat's in the U.S. small business rescue programme?
RE
09:22pSterling to regain some lost ground but forecasts slashed
RE
09:20pDollar strength consolidates as global recession looms
RE
09:18pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, BiH sign MOU on medical science cooperation
PU
09:16pMnuchin says small business rescue loans launch Friday, despite lender confusion
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:14pSingapore PMI Fell to Record Low in March, IHS Markit Says
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Retail sector companies turn to masks, gloves in coronavirus fight
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline industry braces for prolonged recovery from coronavirus crisis
4LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : LUCKIN COFFEE INC. (NASDAQ:LK) Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP Announces Investigation o..
5CENOVUS ENERGY INC. : CENOVUS ENERGY : backs further curtailment as Alberta mulls global oil cut

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group