Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UFU Ulster Farmers' Union : Beef conference date set for 21st November

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 11:17am CEST

Friday, 28 September, 2018

The Ulster Farmers' Union, CAFRE, LMC, AFBI and NBA have confirmed arrangements for their 'Healthy Cattle, Healthy Profits' conference. This will take place on Wednesday 21st November at CAFRE'S Greenmount Campus, Antrim from 9.30am to 4.15pm.

Beef production makes a significant contribution to the agri-food industry and our rural environment. To ensure that the sector has a viable future, consideration must be given to all elements of current production systems. The objectives of the conference are to highlight what the industry currently does well, but also to identify potential areas for improvement.

Progress in beef production is the focus of the conference, with speakers from both practical farming and research backgrounds. Speakers and those attending will share their knowledge of how best to improve the health of their cattle and in turn receive a healthier profit.

The conference is open to all with an interest in beef production. The fee is £20 and includes refreshments and lunch. Bookings are encouraged online at www.ufuni.org or if you need assistance please contact Angela in the UFU head office on 028 9037 0222.

Disclaimer

UFU - Ulster Farmers' Union published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 09:16:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:22aHIGHLIGHTS - FREE FLOW OF NON-PERSONAL DATA AND SINGLE MARKET INFORMATION TOOL : plenary vote - Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection
PU
11:17aARDIAN : Skyline Renewables signs agreement to acquire second windfarm in NW Texas
PU
11:17aUNITAR UNITED NATIONS INSTITUTE FOR TRAINING AND : CIFAL Shanghai Concludes Seminar on E-Port and Trade Facilitation
PU
11:17aUNITAR UNITED NATIONS INSTITUTE FOR TRAINING AND : CIFAL Flanders Hosts SDGs Learning Seminar
PU
11:17aHMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY : New civil service economics apprenticeship offers young people job route into government
PU
11:17aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : No deal Brexit would devastate NI farming industry
PU
11:17aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Beef conference date set for 21st November
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:12aEUROSTAT EUROPEAN UNION STATISTICAL OFFICE : Euro area annual inflation up to 2.1%
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. regulator sues Musk for fraud, seeks to remove him from Tesla
2EASYJET : EASYJET : profit boosted by Ryanair cancellations
3LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : Boeing wins $9.2 billion contract for new Air Force training jet
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : VW will support retrofitting of older diesel cars in Germany - source
5THYSSENKRUPP : THYSSENKRUPP : Feeling the Heat, Germany's Thyssenkrupp to Split in Two

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.