UFU Ulster Farmers' Union : Celebrating horticulture at home

Friday, 13 September, 2019

A time to celebrate, promote and secure the future of local fruit and vegetable production.

Prominent figures from the Northern Ireland horticulture industry are coming together at Hillsborough Castle to celebrate, promote and secure the future of local fruit and vegetable production.

At a time of huge political and commercial change, this event serves to champion the many benefits of producing more of Northern Ireland's food at home; lowering food miles and carbon emissions, strengthening the local economy, supporting small businesses and creating more jobs.

Open invitation from the Ulster Farmers Union to attend a special vegetable growers and processors meeting on Tuesday 1st October 2019.

The Ulster Farmers Union is holding its second open vegetable meeting on Tuesday 1st October 2019, in the prestigious setting of Hillsborough Castle at 6.00pm. Secure your place and register now at UFU www.ufuni.org/events.

Admission is £10 and payable at the door. Please note advance registration is necessary to gain admittance.

Agenda

6.00pm - Arrival and visit to Hillsborough Castle walled garden (optional).

7.00pm - Welcome UFU vegetable chairman, Adrian Magowan.

Dinner will be prepared by local food ambassador Simon Dougan and his team, and will include a range of fruit and vegetables from the walled garden.

8.00pm - Guest speakers will share their passion, experiences and vision for a vibrant horticulture future.

Guests include:

John McCann

Thomas Gilpin

Perry Donaldson

Andrew Herron

10.00pm - Close of meeting.

This meeting is set in the context of recognition and a deserving celebration for those ambassadors and our guests, who have shaped our horticulture industry as we know it today. Our visionary guests will also share their thoughts about the future for horticulture and help the industry navigate a new roadmap with associated navigational tools required for the future.

Horticulture delivers for society and contributes to the wider socioeconomic infrastructure of our local agri-food industry, from a seed to the consumers shopping basket or table.

All attending will have the opportunity to ask questions, probe, learn and be part of this very timely and much needed discussion. UFU vegetable chairman, Adrian Magowan, encourages all to take ownership of their future, be positive and as a sector all move in harmony with one voice, to be informed and knowledgeable reinstating the true value and worth of horticulture to society and government going forward.