Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UFU Ulster Farmers' Union : Farm Safety Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 05:28am EDT

Thursday, 11 July, 2019

The Ulster Farmers' Union is supporting this year's Farm Safety Week, 15-19 July, organised by the Farm Safety Foundation. The leading farming charity is encouraging the agriculture community to stop and think about how they are conducting work on the farm.

'Farm Safety Week' an awareness raising campaign, is supported by the Farm Safety Foundation, Farm Safety Partnerships, Health & Safety Executive, Health & Safety Executive for Northern Ireland and Health & Safety Authority, Ireland, who will join forces to drive the initiative which is in its seventh year. The campaign will focus on farmers, farm workers and farming families, and will promote safe farming practice in a variety of areas including livestock, machinery and transport.

Agriculture continues to have one of the poorest safety records of any occupation in the UK. Farm Safety Week 2019 will deliver stories of resilience, inspiration and clear messages to drive change and influence farmers to make their own safety a priority. The overall aim is to reduce the number of life-changing and fatal accidents on our farms.

UFU president Ivor Ferguson said, 'Farmers work long hours on a self-employed basis, with many pieces of dangerous machinery and unpredictable animals. They are often under pressure from the weather or time - but that cannot be a reason to take a risk by cutting corners. Farmers are renowned for the attention they give to their livestock, crops and machinery but what we need to remind them is that looking after their own physical and mental wellbeing should always be the priority.'

For more information on 'Farm Safety Week' visit www.yellowwellies.org.

Disclaimer

UFU - Ulster Farmers' Union published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 09:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45aFed's Jerome Powell Faces Senators After Rate Cut Signal
DJ
05:43aUK banks can cope with no-deal Brexit and trade war - BoE
RE
05:36aKenya orders Safaricom to shut down betting payments in revenue blow
RE
05:28aOil at 6-week high on Gulf of Mexico storm, Iran tensions
RE
05:28aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Farm Safety Week
PU
05:28aMONEX EUROPE : Powell sets July rate cuts in stone
PU
05:28aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Labour Force Survey (LFS), April 2019
PU
05:23aGUNNEBO INDUSTRIER : Keeping a SpaceX shuttle steady
PU
05:21aLet's not resolve digital tax dispute through threats, France tells Trump
RE
05:18aOSCE ORGANIZATION FOR SECURITY AND OPERATION : empowers Tajik women through homestay business training
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official
2Oil at 6-week high on Gulf of Mexico storm, Iran tensions
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN'S FINANCIAL TURNAROUND MOVES IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION: Increased revenue a..
4INDIVIOR : Reckitt to pay $1.4 billion to end long-running Indivior probes
5APPLE : U.S. to probe French plan to tax tech companies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About