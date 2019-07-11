UFU Ulster Farmers' Union : Farm Safety Week

Thursday, 11 July, 2019

The Ulster Farmers' Union is supporting this year's Farm Safety Week, 15-19 July, organised by the Farm Safety Foundation. The leading farming charity is encouraging the agriculture community to stop and think about how they are conducting work on the farm.

'Farm Safety Week' an awareness raising campaign, is supported by the Farm Safety Foundation, Farm Safety Partnerships, Health & Safety Executive, Health & Safety Executive for Northern Ireland and Health & Safety Authority, Ireland, who will join forces to drive the initiative which is in its seventh year. The campaign will focus on farmers, farm workers and farming families, and will promote safe farming practice in a variety of areas including livestock, machinery and transport.

Agriculture continues to have one of the poorest safety records of any occupation in the UK. Farm Safety Week 2019 will deliver stories of resilience, inspiration and clear messages to drive change and influence farmers to make their own safety a priority. The overall aim is to reduce the number of life-changing and fatal accidents on our farms.

UFU president Ivor Ferguson said, 'Farmers work long hours on a self-employed basis, with many pieces of dangerous machinery and unpredictable animals. They are often under pressure from the weather or time - but that cannot be a reason to take a risk by cutting corners. Farmers are renowned for the attention they give to their livestock, crops and machinery but what we need to remind them is that looking after their own physical and mental wellbeing should always be the priority.'

For more information on 'Farm Safety Week' visit www.yellowwellies.org.