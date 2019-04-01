UFU Ulster Farmers' Union : LMC urging consumers to support local beef

Monday, 1 April, 2019

This Beef Week, running from Monday, April 1 until Sunday, April 7, the Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland (LMC) is encouraging consumers to support locally produced Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) beef.

The UK wide campaign is aiming to highlight the benefits of incorporating beef as part of a healthy, balanced diet as well as the importance of supporting local producers. In Northern Ireland much of the initiative will centre on encouraging consumers to try different beef recipes and reminding consumers to purchase NIFQA beef which is fully traceable and has been produced to the highest environmental and animal welfare standards.

As part of this, LMC's 'Flavour Your Life' advert will be on TV screens across Northern Ireland for the duration of the week. LMC will also be hosting live sampling sessions in Asda, Antrim and Tesco, Bentrim Road, Lisburn on Thursday, April 4 and Asda, Portadown on Saturday, April 6.

Speaking about Beef Week, Cherrie Kenny, LMC's Education Services Manager said: 'Our objective is to show Northern Ireland consumers how nutritious, versatile and easy beef is to cook with. Beef is a high quality protein of excellent value and can be enjoyed in a stir fry, a salad, a broth, a carbonara or a delicious curry. Through our sampling sessions we're hoping to inspire more consumers to try cooking a variety of different beef recipes at home.'

Furthermore, LMC is using Beef Week to remind consumers to look out for the NIFQA logo on all beef products when shopping.

Mrs Kenny added: 'The NIFQA logo means that the beef you're purchasing can be fully traced from farm to fork. It's also a sign that the beef has been produced to the highest animal welfare standards and with care for the environment. Purchasing beef which carries the NIFQA logo is your guarantee of high quality beef that has been produced right here in Northern Ireland.'

Elsewhere, Ulster Farmers Union (UFU) Deputy President, David Brown, said he welcomed this drive by LMC to encourage farmers to recognise the quality and versatility of local beef.

'As farmers we are proud of what we do. We deliver animal welfare standards and quality that are second to none. Any campaign that encourages beef consumption is positive for farmers.

'We also support the call for people shopping to look for the NIFQAS label. The standards of that scheme are uniquely high and the label is a reassurance for consumers that they are buying the best possible beef,' he said.

Follow LMC on Twitter: LMCNI or on Facebook: Livestock and Meat Commission for NI or Beef and Lamb NI to keep up-to-date during Beef Week.

Cookery demonstrations will be running from 12 until 4pm.

Pictured ahead of Beef Week, running from April 1 until April 7, are from left: Joe McDonald, Asda NI Corporate Affairs Manager, David Brown, UFU Deputy President, Hugh McGahan, ABP Retail Support Manager and Asda supplier, Colin Smith, LMC Industry Development Manager and Cherrie Kenny, LMC Education Services Manager.