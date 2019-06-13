UFU Ulster Farmers' Union : Land Mobility Programme

Thursday, 13 June, 2019

Article

Over the last 18 months, the Land Mobility Programme has been matching up and assisting families with succession planning. The programme has built up a database of over 230 participants and 24 agreements over the line. This joint initiative between YFCU and UFU is proving very successful, with a considerable number of referrals coming from the network of Group Offices throughout Northern Ireland and thanks to you all for your support.

In the next stage of Land Mobility, Programme Manager John McAllister would like to run a clinic in each Group Office. It is hoped it will provide a useful opportunity and start people thinking about land mobility and succession planning. To start with, the following clinics will be held:-

North-Antrim Group - 19th June 2019 - 10.30am -1.00pm

East-Tyrone Group - 21st June 2019 - 10.30am -1.00pm

Mid-Antrim Group - 25th June 2019 - 10.30am -1.00pm

South-Antrim Group - 27th June 2019 - 10.30am -1.00pm

North-Down Group - 28th June 2019 - 10.30am -1.00pm