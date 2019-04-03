Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UFU Ulster Farmers' Union : Land & Property Services 2019-2020 Rates Bills

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 09:17pm EDT

Thursday, 4 April, 2019

Article

Land & Property Services (LPS) have commenced the process of issuing rates bills for 2019-2020 to all domestic homeowners and commercial business owners in Northern Ireland. The new bills will include an inflation plus 3% rise in the regional domestic rate for 2019-20 for domestic homeowners and a 1.8% increase in line with inflation for business or non-domestic rate bills. Small business rate relief has been extended to include the 2019-20 year and will be automatically applied to all eligible non domestic rate accounts.

Domestic rate payers can avail of a 4% discount if they pay their bill in full on or before 10th May 2019 and a range of reliefs and entitlements are available to help ratepayers including Lone Pensioner Allowance, Rate Rebate etc. Full details can be found at www.nidirect.gov.uk/rates.

Disclaimer

UFU - Ulster Farmers' Union published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 01:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:22pMICHIGAN SUGAR : Home Runs promotion returns for another season
PU
10:15pCRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE BINANCE.COM (CRYPTO : BNB) Lists Celer Token (CRYPTO:CELR)
AW
10:11pWhite House's Kudlow says U.S.-China talks making progress, could extend
RE
10:09pJapan policymakers shun 'Modern Monetary Theory' as dangerous
RE
10:08pTesla deliveries drop due to challenges shipping to Europe and China
RE
10:07pPG&E names TVA's William Johnson as CEO, reshuffles board
RE
10:07pWho are PG&E's new directors?
RE
10:03pTrump orders crackdown on counterfeit sales online
RE
10:02pAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : More than $12 billion earmarked for Northern Australia
PU
10:02pAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Maximising medical research and exports
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia to issue first Boeing investigation report on Thursday
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Facebook removes exposed user records stored on Amazon's servers
3BP : BP : Unlocking the decarbonizing potential of gas
4CARL ICAHN SOLD LYFT STAKE TO SOROS PRIOR TO IPO: WSJ
5TUI : TUI : Presentation (PDF)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About