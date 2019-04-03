UFU Ulster Farmers' Union : Land & Property Services 2019-2020 Rates Bills

Thursday, 4 April, 2019

Article

Land & Property Services (LPS) have commenced the process of issuing rates bills for 2019-2020 to all domestic homeowners and commercial business owners in Northern Ireland. The new bills will include an inflation plus 3% rise in the regional domestic rate for 2019-20 for domestic homeowners and a 1.8% increase in line with inflation for business or non-domestic rate bills. Small business rate relief has been extended to include the 2019-20 year and will be automatically applied to all eligible non domestic rate accounts.

Domestic rate payers can avail of a 4% discount if they pay their bill in full on or before 10th May 2019 and a range of reliefs and entitlements are available to help ratepayers including Lone Pensioner Allowance, Rate Rebate etc. Full details can be found at www.nidirect.gov.uk/rates.