UFU Ulster Farmers' Union : MPI

02/22/2019 | 05:51am EST

Friday, 22 February, 2019

UFU Latest MPI

Friday 22nd February 2019

UFU MPI: 28.57ppl (previously 28.65ppl). 0.08ppl fall largely reflected a strengthening in Sterling and slight slip in Dutch butter. In New Zealand, the GDT index rose by 0.9%, with WMP up by 0.3% and SMP was up 2.8%. In the Netherlands, powders also led the way, with WMP up by €50/tonne and SMP up by €40, but butter slipped in price as reflection of the recovery in SMP prices.

UFU Graph Download

Friday 8th February 2019

UFU MPI: 28.65ppl (up from 27.89ppl). In New Zealand, the All Price Index increased by 6.7% to $3265, marking the fifth successive rise for the GDT platform and the highest levels reached since July 2018. Cheddar was up by 1.4% to $3565/tonne and notably WMP rose by 8.4% to $3,027/tonne. Dutch figures saw WMP increase to €2,900/tonne. At €1,930/tonne, Dutch SMP up 45% in the last 12 months.

UFU Graph Download

Friday 18th January 2019

UFU MPI: 27.89ppl (up from 27.50ppl): Markets would appear to be reacting positively to the clearance of SMP Intervention stocks, with only 22,000 tonnes left in stores. Added to this, GDT in New Zealand recorded its 4th consecutive rise at Tuesdays event with Skimmed Milk Powder prices increasing by over 10%. In the Netherlands, all dairy products have increased for 2 consecutive weeks. Butter up by £210 per tonne and Skimmed Milk Powder (food grade) up by £90/tonne during the last fortnight.

UFU Graph Download

Friday 4th January 2019

UFU MPI: 27.50ppl up from 27.29ppl - Dairy commodity markets have continued to strengthen, with powder leading the way as predicted. In New Zealand, the first GDT auction of 2019 saw the average selling price index up 2.8%, the third consecutive increase. The WMP price index was up 1.2% at an average price of US$2,705/tonne and SMP rose by 7.9% at $2,201/tonne. Butter was up 3.9% at $4,076/tonne and Cheddar was up 3.2% at $3,371/tonne. Meanwhile in the Netherlands, SMP (food grade) increased by €60 to €1,790/tonne (28% higher than a year earlier); SMP (feed) rose by €40 to €1,550/tonne (21% above a year ago) and whey powder reached €790/tonne (up 34% on a year earlier). Butter and WMP remain unchanged.

UFU Graph Download

Disclaimer

UFU - Ulster Farmers' Union published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 10:50:05 UTC
