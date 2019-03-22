Log in
UFU Ulster Farmers' Union : MPI

03/22/2019 | 10:05am EDT

Friday, 22 March, 2019

UFU Latest MPI

Friday 22nd March 2019

UFU MPI: 29.11ppl, up from 28.89ppl. DDB/ZuivelNL WMP prices at €3020/tonne (highest since September 2017) and butter prices also stable at €4070/tonne (unchanged since early March). Latest GDT event in New Zealand this week saw the Index up 1.9% (8th consecutive rise since November 2018 and up 21.5% since the beginning of 2019). Cheese up 3.9% to $4,036/tonne and WMP up 4% to $3,317/tonne. The continued stability of key dairy commodity products mitigates against the recent strength in Sterling and this is reflected in the rise in the MPI.

UFU Graph Download

Friday 8th March 2019

UFU MPI: 28.89ppl (up from 28.57ppl) - GDT in New Zealand increased by 3.3%. This was the sixth consecutive increase since November 2018. WMP index was up 6.0% on an average price of US$3,186/tonne. Cheddar was up 6.0% at $3,888/tonne. In the Netherlands, WMP rose by €50/tonne to €3,000.

UFU Graph Download

Friday 22nd February 2019

UFU MPI: 28.57ppl (previously 28.65ppl). 0.08ppl fall largely reflected a strengthening in Sterling and slight slip in Dutch butter. In New Zealand, the GDT index rose by 0.9%, with WMP up by 0.3% and SMP was up 2.8%. In the Netherlands, powders also led the way, with WMP up by €50/tonne and SMP up by €40, but butter slipped in price as reflection of the recovery in SMP prices.

UFU Graph Download

Friday 8th February 2019

UFU MPI: 28.65ppl (up from 27.89ppl). In New Zealand, the All Price Index increased by 6.7% to $3265, marking the fifth successive rise for the GDT platform and the highest levels reached since July 2018. Cheddar was up by 1.4% to $3565/tonne and notably WMP rose by 8.4% to $3,027/tonne. Dutch figures saw WMP increase to €2,900/tonne. At €1,930/tonne, Dutch SMP up 45% in the last 12 months.

UFU Graph Download

Disclaimer

UFU - Ulster Farmers' Union published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 14:04:01 UTC
