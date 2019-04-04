UFU Ulster Farmers' Union : MPI

Friday, 5 April, 2019

UFU Latest MPI

Friday 5th April 2019

UFU MPI: 29.07ppl, latest GDT event saw index rise by 0.8% to $3,483, this was the 9th consecutive rise for the platform and significantly butter rose by 5.8% to $5,374/tonne. Rising Oceania butter prices gradually being reflected in European markets with DDB/ZuivelNL seeing butter commodity prices rising over the last weeks.

Friday 22nd March 2019

UFU MPI: 29.11ppl, up from 28.89ppl. DDB/ZuivelNL WMP prices at €3020/tonne (highest since September 2017) and butter prices also stable at €4070/tonne (unchanged since early March). Latest GDT event in New Zealand this week saw the Index up 1.9% (8th consecutive rise since November 2018 and up 21.5% since the beginning of 2019). Cheese up 3.9% to $4,036/tonne and WMP up 4% to $3,317/tonne. The continued stability of key dairy commodity products mitigates against the recent strength in Sterling and this is reflected in the rise in the MPI.

Friday 8th March 2019

UFU MPI: 28.89ppl (up from 28.57ppl) - GDT in New Zealand increased by 3.3%. This was the sixth consecutive increase since November 2018. WMP index was up 6.0% on an average price of US$3,186/tonne. Cheddar was up 6.0% at $3,888/tonne. In the Netherlands, WMP rose by €50/tonne to €3,000.

Friday 22nd February 2019

UFU MPI: 28.57ppl (previously 28.65ppl). 0.08ppl fall largely reflected a strengthening in Sterling and slight slip in Dutch butter. In New Zealand, the GDT index rose by 0.9%, with WMP up by 0.3% and SMP was up 2.8%. In the Netherlands, powders also led the way, with WMP up by €50/tonne and SMP up by €40, but butter slipped in price as reflection of the recovery in SMP prices.

