Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UFU Ulster Farmers' Union : MPI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 06:10am EDT

Friday, 19 July, 2019

UFU Latest MPI

Friday 19th July 2019

UFU MPI: 28.28ppl (up from 27.95ppl) - After four successive falls the GDT index in New Zealand increased 2.7% on 16th July, an average of US$3,412/tonne. WMP rose by 3.6% to $3,074/tonne and cheddar was up 3.3% at $3,869/tonne. A total 25,000t of product was sold, 1.2% more than at the last event. The Dutch Dairy Board/ZuivelNL saw butter slip by €20 to €3,580/tonne. Whilst WMP was unchanged at €2,740/tonne, SMP (food grade) increased by €30 to €2,070/tonne, its second successive weekly increase.

UFU MPI graph download

Friday 5th July 2019

UFU MPI: 27.95ppl (was 28.35ppl) - GDT in New Zealand All Product index was down by 0.4% to $3302 but the slip in butter commodity prices continued in European markets, with latest prices €3630/tonne. Yet there has been positive cream prices in the last few weeks and these have been bucking the butter trend, with prices rising on the back of summer demand. Otherwise trade is very quiet but cheese prices remain robust.

UFU MPI graph download

Friday 21st June 2019

UFU MPI: 28.38ppl (down from 28.97ppl). A week of negative prices for commodity dairy prices. GDT in New Zealand saw the all product index slip by 3.8% and ZuivelNL in the Netherlands saw butter down by €50/tonne and Whole Milk Powder down by a similar amount. Trading is currently quiet, yet positive futures prices are being reported for September.

UFU MPI graph download

Friday 7th June 2019

UFU MPI: 28.97ppl (was 29.61ppl) - GDT in New Zealand slipped 3.4% and in Dutch markets butter fell by €100/tonne (UK wholesale currently £3,350/tonne) but food grade SMP was up by €30 to €2,120/tonne, the highest since January 2017. Butter is the one market showing negatives, but this is the downside of a recovery in SMP prices. Other dairy commodity prices remain stable at good prices.

UFU MPI graph download

Disclaimer

UFU - Ulster Farmers' Union published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 10:09:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:48aNasper's delayed internet assets float to go ahead in September
RE
06:48aChina relaxes capital replenishment rules for unlisted banks
RE
06:45aPepsiCo to buy South Africa's Pioneer Food for $1.7 bln
RE
06:44aIAN KING : EU must be aware of China's intelligence law when drawing up 5G rules - King
RE
06:39aAs 'superstar' cities thrive, poorer ones get left behind
RE
06:35aSESA THIRD EDITION : Social Economy accounted for 3.0% of GVA
PU
06:35aTSEC TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE : HOTAI FINANCE CO., LTD. has submitted its application for listing in the TWSE on July 16, 2019.
PU
06:30aChina will ease policy further, but saving big ammunition for potential shocks -sources
RE
06:30aTurkey central bank seen making deeper rate cut on July 25 - Reuters poll
RE
06:25aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Quarterly Non - Financial Accounts of General Government, 1st Quarter 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : shares hit record highs, powered by growing cloud sales
2BAYER AG : Does renewables pioneer Germany risk running out of power?
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : Netflix sinks on subscriber losses, analysts still see growth
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : and ALDI sign MOU and agree collaboration
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Agrees to Sell Carlton & United Breweries to Asahi Group Holding..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About