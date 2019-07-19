UFU Ulster Farmers' Union : MPI

Friday, 19 July, 2019

Friday 19th July 2019

UFU MPI: 28.28ppl (up from 27.95ppl) - After four successive falls the GDT index in New Zealand increased 2.7% on 16th July, an average of US$3,412/tonne. WMP rose by 3.6% to $3,074/tonne and cheddar was up 3.3% at $3,869/tonne. A total 25,000t of product was sold, 1.2% more than at the last event. The Dutch Dairy Board/ZuivelNL saw butter slip by €20 to €3,580/tonne. Whilst WMP was unchanged at €2,740/tonne, SMP (food grade) increased by €30 to €2,070/tonne, its second successive weekly increase.

Friday 5th July 2019

UFU MPI: 27.95ppl (was 28.35ppl) - GDT in New Zealand All Product index was down by 0.4% to $3302 but the slip in butter commodity prices continued in European markets, with latest prices €3630/tonne. Yet there has been positive cream prices in the last few weeks and these have been bucking the butter trend, with prices rising on the back of summer demand. Otherwise trade is very quiet but cheese prices remain robust.

Friday 21st June 2019

UFU MPI: 28.38ppl (down from 28.97ppl). A week of negative prices for commodity dairy prices. GDT in New Zealand saw the all product index slip by 3.8% and ZuivelNL in the Netherlands saw butter down by €50/tonne and Whole Milk Powder down by a similar amount. Trading is currently quiet, yet positive futures prices are being reported for September.

Friday 7th June 2019

UFU MPI: 28.97ppl (was 29.61ppl) - GDT in New Zealand slipped 3.4% and in Dutch markets butter fell by €100/tonne (UK wholesale currently £3,350/tonne) but food grade SMP was up by €30 to €2,120/tonne, the highest since January 2017. Butter is the one market showing negatives, but this is the downside of a recovery in SMP prices. Other dairy commodity prices remain stable at good prices.

