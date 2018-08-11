Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UFU Ulster Farmers' Union : No Deal Brexit is not an Option

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2018 | 02:35pm CEST

Saturday, 11 August, 2018

Northern Ireland's beef, sheep and hill farming sectors have joined with red meat processors to warn that 'No Deal' would be a disastrous outcome from the ongoing Brexit negotiations.

With time tight and, to date, no middle ground between London and Brussels the Ulster Farmers Union (UFU) and Northern Ireland Meat Exporters Association (NIMEA) say they have deep concerns about the potential impact of the UK leaving the EU next March with no trade deal in place.

Sam Chesney, UFU beef and lamb Chairman said, 'We see this as a very risky outcome. We would face up to 60 per cent tariffs on exports and unfair competition in the UK market from lower standard meat imported from outside Europe.' He added that two independent reports from the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) and the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) had highlighted the dangerous vulnerability of the beef and sheep sector to a no deal result.

John Kennedy, UFU hill farming Chairman warned that this cliff-edge scenario would mean the effective closure of export markets. 'The AFBI report in particular underlined the negative impact of losing the French lamb market, if we default to a WTO relationship with the EU. There must also be a settlement that protects the UK from being flooded with cheap food of dubious quality.'

Conall Donnelly of NIMEA said uncertainty is a growing concern for processors as well as farmers. 'It is hard to see any outcome that could be worse than no deal. While we hope this will not happen no one can be sure. One problem already is uncertainty and brinkmanship. Long before we get to March 29, this is already a trade barrier with the potential to make suppliers and customers hedge against the risk of a hard Brexit.'

Sam Chesney added that the challenge was not only to get a good deal, but to ensure that as the negotiations intensify uncertainty does not cause damage. 'A no deal outcome would distort supply chains and create significant risks for farm businesses, whether they are primary beef and sheep producers in the hills or lowland finishers.'

John Kennedy said that in the run up to the crunch EU heads of state October summit both Brussels and London must recognise the impact failure to agree a deal would have on farming families. 'Politicians need to focus on finding solutions, rather than ramping up the rhetoric which only feeds uncertainty,' he said.

Disclaimer

UFU - Ulster Farmers' Union published this content on 11 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2018 12:34:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:45pDND/CAF DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENCE AND C : Defence Minister to visit Canada’s Arctic
PU
03:25pBELIZE : BWU reaches agreement at Belize Sugar Industries (BSI)
PU
02:48pChinese Banks Revenue up Lending to Buoy Economy in U.S. Trade Fight--Update
DJ
02:35pUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : No Deal Brexit is not an Option
PU
02:05pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Fodder import scheme needed sooner rather than later
PU
12:53pChinese Banks Revenue up Lending to Buoy Economy in U.S. Trade Fight
DJ
12:30pTrump Vows to Double Metals Tariffs on Turkey-- 6th Update
DJ
12:27pPAYPAL : Intuit Secures Bitcoin Payment Patent
AQ
11:59aTurkey Crisis Rattles Currency Markets, Pushes Dollar Higher -- 9th Update
DJ
09:55aNASA NATIONAL AERONAUTICS AND SPACE ADMINIST : The Parker Solar Probe Mission
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : What You Need to Know about the Federal EV Tax Credit Phase Out
2BAYER : BAYER : Monsanto ordered to pay $289 million in world's first Roundup cancer trial
3INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Bet Billions That Watson Could Im..
4VF CORPORATION : VF : Looks to Cast Off Lee, Wrangler Brands -- WSJ
5Trump says he will have dinner with Apple CEO Cook on Friday

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.