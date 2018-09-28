Log in
UFU Ulster Farmers' Union : No deal Brexit would devastate NI farming industry

09/28/2018 | 11:17am CEST

Friday, 28 September, 2018

The Ulster Farmers' Union says the latest set of UK Government's Brexit 'no deal' technical papers further reinforce the importance of the UK leaving the EU with a deal in place. UFU president, Ivor Ferguson said, 'The latest notices include one which relates to the export of animals and animal products and suggests we would face a cliff-edge scenario if we leave the EU with no deal. This is completely unacceptable and would be disastrous for farming in Northern Ireland, particularly for our sheep industry, and for the economy. The papers confirm what we already knew: a 'no deal' Brexit is bad for farming.'

The UFU says the papers underline the importance of securing a deal that delivers free and frictionless trade with the EU. 'We understand that the government must prepare for all eventualities but it is critical that they do everything they can to ensure the no deal scenario is avoided. If we leave the EU without a deal the UK becomes a 'third country' trading partner. This means tariffs, checks, paperwork, and delays. Ultimately, a 'no deal' poses a serious threat to livelihoods and businesses,' said the UFU president.

The border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland remains a key issue. The UFU has always stressed that any solution must ensure minimal disruptions to trade north and south. While at the same time, not hamper trade east/west. Mr Ferguson said, 'GB is our biggest market and the Republic of Ireland has always been one of our main trading partners. Trade between Northern Ireland and the ROI existed long before either country joined the EEC. It is essential that it is maintained.'

The UFU believes that it is possible for the UK and EU to reach a deal, however farmers must be prepared. 'The worst possible outcome for the farming industry is a no deal. We continue to work with our farming union counterparts in GB to urge both sides to ensure an exit deal is agreed.'

Disclaimer

UFU - Ulster Farmers' Union published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 09:16:09 UTC
