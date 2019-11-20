UFU Ulster Farmers' Union : Retention of BVD positive cattle stalling eradication progress, says UFU

Wednesday, 20 November, 2019

The Ulster Farmers' Union says the retention of BVD positive animals is a major stumbling block in the progress of eradicating the disease in Northern Ireland and is causing frustration.

The comments were made following the analysis of recent BVD programme figures showing that at the start of November 2019, 427 BVD positive animals in 283 herds, had been retained on-farm for more than five weeks since receiving a positive result.

UFU deputy president, David Brown said, 'Our farmers need to be commended for helping us move closer to achieving our goal of eradicating BVD in NI as figures have dropped significantly. However, a small but crucial number of farmers are continuing to keep animals that have tested BVD positive on their farm. This not only puts the health of their entire herd and farm business at risk, but they are also giving the disease a chance to spread.

'In line with veterinary advice, we urge all farmers who have tested cattle and discovered one or more BVD positive animals, to remove them as soon as possible. This will help minimise losses and prevent the disease from spreading. We would also like to see the retention of positive animals brought in as a non-conformance within the NI Farm Quality Assured Scheme at the earliest opportunity to encourage a speedy removal. Eradicating BVD in Northern Ireland is within our reach but we need everyone committed to achieve it.'