UFU Ulster Farmers' Union : Speaker Profile – 2019 ‘Open vegetable meeting'

Friday, 20 September, 2019

The Ulster Farmers' Union is holding its second open vegetable meeting on Tuesday 1st October 2019, in the prestigious setting of Hillsborough Castle at 6.00pm. Admission is £10 and payable at the door, however, advance registration is necessary to gain admittance. To secure your place, visit www.ufuni.org/events.

The vegetable growers and processors meeting is set in the context of recognition and a deserving celebration for those ambassadors and our guests, who have shaped our horticulture industry as we know it today.

The event organisers have arranged for a variety of guest speakers to address delegates on the evening, who will share their thoughts about the future for horticulture and help the industry navigate a new roadmap with associated navigational tools required for the future.

Guest speakers for the evening are as follows:

John McCann MBE, Willowbrook Foods

John McCann, MD, MBE has dedicated his life to the agri-food industry and remains at the heart of the business since its foundation 50 years ago. Willowbrook Foods was formed in 1968 on land farmed by the family founder John McCann MBE, for over 200 years. Situated on the idyllic shores of Strangford Lough, Killinchy Willowbrook Foods, is Ireland largest bagged salad processor and prep vegetable supplier, specialising in salads, prepared vegetables and cooked vegetable products.

The company currently holds the title of 'UK Fresh Produce Manufacturer of the Year' amongst many other prestigious accolades with Willowbrook continuing to win major supply contracts across Ireland and Great Britain.

Everything Willowbrook does is underpinned by its mission to be the best producer and supplier of fresh, convenient, quality, innovative products in the markets it serves; delivering a Taste of NI to across Ireland, the UK and beyond.

T.W Perry Donaldson, MBE, J.P

Perry Donaldson has dedicated his life to horticulture highlighting what it delivers for society and contributes to the wider socioeconomic infrastructure of our local agri-food industry. Perry has been a part of the food chain, from a seed to the consumers shopping basket or table since 1963 where he began his career at James McVeigh & sons LTD. In 1971, Perry started up his own business and became the managing director at Perry Donaldson & Co. LTD from 1971 to 1988. Mr Donaldson has a wide knowledge of the industry and continued his passion for horticulture, becoming chairman of the North Down group in 2011 balancing this role with his passion for gardening and being honorary vice president of the Boys' Brigade.

Further details of speakers will be announced in next weeks UFU watch.