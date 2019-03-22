Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UFU Ulster Farmers' Union : Strong opposition to Red Tractor unannounced inspections, says UFU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 08:20pm EDT

Friday, 22 March, 2019

The Ulster Farmers' Union says dairy farmers in Northern Ireland are strongly opposed to Red Tractor's plans to introduce unannounced inspections and have made their concerns known directly to the farm quality assurance body. UFU deputy president, Victor Chestnutt said, 'The UFU has been at the forefront of challenging Red Tractor's new risk-based approach to farm inspections. We have met them a number of times and thought it was important grassroots members had the opportunity to put concerns directly to Red Tractor representatives.'

The UFU hosted two meetings with Red Tractor representatives Angela Rhodes, Red Tractor Dairy Board Chair; and Philippa Wiltshire, Red Tractor External Affairs Manager. The first meeting was with the UFU dairy policy committee and the second was an open meeting for UFU members.

'It is vital Red Tractor understand our concerns. There were lively question and answer sessions at both meetings and farmers questioned Red Tractor on all aspects of the quality assurance scheme. Uniformity across the UK regions when it comes to the stringency of Red Tractor inspections is crucial. Currently, there is an unjust view that NI dairy farms struggle to meet the same standards as farms in GB. This is simply not true,' said Mr Chestnutt.

The UFU says dairy farmers are frustrated with Red Tractor's inspection process and that concerns raised with the farm quality assurance body have not been addressed to date. 'Red Tractor have heard first-hand the concerns of grassroots dairy farmers in Northern Ireland. We now want to work with them to see these issues addressed. Farmers largely support the concept of a farm quality assurance scheme but it must work for all parties. Unfortunately, many aspects of the new risk-based approach are problematic for farmers.'

Disclaimer

UFU - Ulster Farmers' Union published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2019 00:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:10pMFBF MONTANA FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Bison transfer, fire assessment fees spark debate
PU
08:32pWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Doubts increase that first quarter will be earnings low point
RE
08:20pUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Strong opposition to Red Tractor unannounced inspections, says UFU
PU
08:17pTrump Blocks Large-Scale Sanctions Planned Against North Korea -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:13pTrump Blocks Large-Scale Sanctions Planned Against North Korea -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:10pU S DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE : Colorado Man Pleads Guilty to $7.2 Million Biodiesel Tax Credit Fraud Scheme
PU
08:00pCITY OF SASKATOON : Weekend Road Report, March 23 & 24, 2019
PU
07:58pVIACOM, AT&T NEGOTIATIONS WEIGH ON POSSIBLE CBS TIE-UP : sources
RE
07:45pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : China pushes back against U.S. demands in trade talks
PU
07:45pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : Feathers in the Spring fundraiser
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KKR & CO INC : KKR : Announces Release of 2018 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms
2CHINA MOBILE LTD. : China’s three carriers to invest $5b in 5G networks in 2019
3Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Whitestone REIT (WSR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages..
4PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Canada Unit in CCAA Protection
5CHINA RUIFENG RENEWABLE ENERGY : PROFIT WARNING

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.