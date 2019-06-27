Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UFU Ulster Farmers' Union : Support payments must not decrease, says UFU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 12:40pm EDT

Thursday, 27 June, 2019

At the very least agriculture funding and support must be maintained at the current level, says the Ulster Farmers' Union following the release of the summary of responses to the Northern Ireland Future Agriculture Policy Framework Stakeholder Engagement exercise. The UFU warned a drastic change in the system will have a significant, detrimental, and long-term impact - putting the future of many family-run farm businesses in jeopardy.

UFU president Ivor Ferguson said, 'Northern Ireland's Future Agriculture Policy must create the conditions for active farm businesses to be profitable and sustainable. A significant proportion of farm incomes in Northern Ireland comes from EU direct payments, which effectively act as an affordable food subsidy for consumers. We have a world-class food industry and farm to the highest quality, welfare and environmental standards in the world. There is a very real danger this will be lost if family farm businesses are not adequately supported.'

The UFU says the types of trade deals secured by the UK post-Brexit, will determine what level of support is needed.

'The government must allow as much time as possible to transition to the new policy, farmers will need time to adapt their businesses. Also, policy flexibility for the different UK regions is key. Farming in the south of England is different from farming on the north coast of Northern Ireland. Our local policy must suit our needs,' said Mr Ferguson.

Mr Ferguson added that it was positive that the majority of respondents supported all proposals, however, there was a divide on the continuation of the greening payment. 'Farmers must be recognised for the positive work they continue to do to protect and care for the environment. A lot of good work has been done on farms and in many ways, Northern Ireland is already 'green by definition'. Our primarily grassland based farms and hill land, act as carbon sinks and we have more hedgerows than any other region in the UK.

'There are still areas where work can be done and we're keen to work with the government and industry partners to find ways to deliver 'public goods' that take into consideration the realities of practical farming,' he said.

Mr Ferguson says releasing consultation responses is 'all well and good' but without a government at Stormont the draft framework, along with many other crucial issues, will sit on the shelf. 'We need our local politicians to get back to work. Without a Minister in place, these consultation responses will sit with the civil service and it's unclear what decisions can be taken and what can be implemented. Creating further uncertainty and making it difficult for farm businesses to plan for the future,' he said.

Disclaimer

UFU - Ulster Farmers' Union published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 16:39:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:00pOPERATIVE : Co-op curbs green house gas emissions in face of climate emergency
PU
12:57pOCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : launches Inform Inspect(TM) digital asset inspection system
AQ
12:55pAlberta eases oil production curtailments for August
RE
12:55pUNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS : Cows and Climate Change
PU
12:50pPAVAN S P A : welcomes you to SNACKEX 2019
PU
12:50pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : USMCA trade talks making progress
PU
12:47pSwiss government triggers countermeasures in EU bourse battle
RE
12:45pCPAT CORN PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION OF TEXAS : Enrollment Open for New USDA Grassland Conservation Initiative
PU
12:40pUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Support payments must not decrease, says UFU
PU
12:35pUN UNITED NATIONS : Security Council 2374 Committee Hears Briefing on Sexual Violence in Mali Conflict
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S : CHRISTIAN HANSEN A/S : Shares of Denmark's Chr Hansen tumble after sales warnin..
2Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Adds Legal Help To Resolve Liabilities
4HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as early summer sales shine
5JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : JARDINE MATHESON : Pendragon boss quits after just three months steering U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About