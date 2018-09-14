Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UFU Ulster Farmers' Union : Union warning as Mercosur talks resume

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 12:13pm CEST

Friday, 14 September, 2018

Ulster Farmers' Union, beef and lamb chairman, Sam Chesney, says the European Commission president, Jean Claude Juncker, and the farm commissioner, Phil Hogan, must ensure there is no Mercosur deal on beef while Brexit remains unresolved. This comment came as Commission officials hold talks in Uruguay with their opposite numbers from the South American countries that are in Mercosur.

'Farmers in Northern Ireland work hard to maintain world-leading production standards. These reflect consumer concerns about animal welfare, food safety and the environment. Local farmers have invested to make sure they deliver what consumers want and this cannot be ignored or set to one side by Brussels.' He added that these standards do not apply in South America, warning that the big players there, led by Brazil, would use the weakness of their national currencies to mount an export drive into Europe.

'No one is opposed to international trade deals. Farmers realise the global opportunities potentially available to our industry. But we cannot support trade negotiations taking place on an uneven playing field that sacrifice European agriculture for the supposed wider benefits for the eurozone of free trade with South America,' said Mr Chesney.

Disclaimer

UFU - Ulster Farmers' Union published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 10:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:28pEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Driving green urban transport in Izmir
PU
12:28pCEFIC EUROPEAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRY COUNCIL : to present its vision for a competitive Europe to EU Council Working Party
PU
12:28pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : MEDIUM TERM COOPERATION PLAN Agreed Minutes of the First Steering Committee Meeting between the Government of the People's Republic of China and the Government of the Republic of Malta
PU
12:25pDebt relief will help Greece repay 'in the medium term' - ECB chief
RE
12:23pSIAD MACCHINE IMPIANTI AT GASTECH 2018 : the leading exhibition and conference for the global gas, LNG and energy industries
PU
12:22pRussia says London arbitration court's ruling to delay final judgement on $3 bln Eurobond case
RE
12:20pBank of England prepared for wide range of Brexit outcomes - BoE's Carney
RE
12:13pUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Union warning as Mercosur talks resume
PU
12:10pCarney warns of 'no-deal' Brexit house price crash - newspaper
RE
12:03pOVER ONE FIFTH OF IRREGULAR MIGRANTS TO EUROPE COMING BY LAND : New IOM Report
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Adobe's in line revenue forecast pressures shares
2DEUTSCHE BANK : Deutsche Bank's retreat to Germany gets tepid welcome at home
3Investec asset management spin off plan lifts shares
4HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : HONEYWELL : To Release Third Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Confere..
5BONE THERAPEUTICS : BONE THERAPEUTICS : 9/14/18 - Bone Therapeutics announces final results from Phase I/IIA A..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.