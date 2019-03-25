UFU Ulster Farmers' Union : celebrates top silage makers of 2018

Monday, 25 March, 2019

The Ulster Farmers' Union has recently recognised Northern Ireland's top silage makers of 2018 as the UFU and Sponsors United Feeds hosted their Annual Silage Competition awards ceremony in the Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown.

Adrian & Ryan McFarland of the Mid Tyrone Group (Dairy), Gordonall Farms of the Ards Group (Beef and Sheep), Ryan Millar of the North Tyrone Group (Alternative Forage) and George Robson of the Ballyclare Group (Bale) took top honours in the competition, which saw a record number of entries from farmers.

This year saw the launch of the Bale silage award which increased entry numbers greatly and proved a tight competition.

UFU President Ivor Ferguson said, 'The UFU's annual silage competition has always encouraged excellence and healthy competition among producers and once again the competition entries were to the highest standard. Our sponsors, CAFRE, UFU Group Managers and most importantly the farmers have worked hard on ensuring we had a great competition and I would like to thank them all.'

Speaking on behalf of the sponsors United Feeds Clarence Calderwood said, 'We saw some exceptional silage from farmers in each of the categories. At United Feeds we aim to assist farmers in producing better quality silage every year which is why we support the Ulster Farmers' Union competition.'

Pictured:

Alternative Forage N.I. winners

Back row (l-r): Lindy & Josie Millar, Lesley Graham North Tyrone Group, Sam Watson United Feeds, Kathryn Taylor North West Derry Group, Sarah McCollum

Front row (l-r): Ryan Millar (1st place winner), Ivor Ferguson UFU President, Marcus McCollum (2nd place winner

Beef/Sheep N.I. winners

Back row (l-r): Clarence Calderwood United Feeds, Joyce McConnell Ballyclare Group, Philip Gault Donard Group, Richard Perrin Ards Group

Front row (l-r): John Martin of Gordonall Farms (1st place winner), Hilary Bell (2nd place winner), Ivor Ferguson UFU President, Roger Bell (2nd place winner) and John Fleming (3rd place winner)

Dairy N.I. winners

Back row (l-r): Judith Hamilton East Tyrone Group, Gillian Henderson, Andrew Fyffe United Feeds, Ruth Pollock Mid Tyrone, Patricia Angus, Richard Perrin Ards Group

Front row (l-r): Ryan & Adrian McFarland (1st place winners), Ivor Ferguson UFU President, William Henderson (2nd place winner) and Robert Angus (3rd place winner)

Round Bale N.I. winners

Back row (l-r): Joyce McConnell Ballyclare Group, Lyndsay Crawford, Alan Boyd United Feeds, Lesley Graham North Tyrone Group

Front row (l-r): James Robson (1st place winner) Ivor Ferguson UFU President, Jonathan Crawford (2nd place winner) and Stephen Smyth (3rd place winner)