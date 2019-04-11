UFU Ulster Farmers' Union : comment on Article 50 extension

Thursday, 11 April, 2019

Responding to the announcement the UK has been granted a further extension to Article 50 until 31st October Ulster Farmers' Union president, Ivor Ferguson said, 'It is good news for agriculture that a no deal situation on 12th April has been avoided. However, this pattern of taking the UK to the Brexit cliff edge cannot continue. This further extension must be used constructively. The Prime Minister, her Government and the rest of Parliament must put the interests of the country first and agree a way forward for the UK to leave the EU with a deal before 31st October.

'The continued uncertainty is damaging our agriculture industry. It is putting tremendous stress on farmers financially and mentally. We need immediate clarity about what our future business and trading relationship with the EU will look like to be able to plan accordingly.'