UFU Ulster Farmers' Union : encourage consumers to experience local lamb

Friday, 30 August, 2019

The Ulster Farmers' Union alongside Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), are encouraging Northern Ireland consumers to try and buy local lamb, and learn about lamb production as part of Love Lamb Week 2019.

UFU president Ivor Ferguson said, 'Love Lamb Week is a highlight in our calendar year. It offers a great opportunity to meet members of the general public giving them an insight into lamb production, which is central to the agriculture economy in NI, and demonstrate just how adaptable Farm Quality Assured lamb products are.'

Running from 1st - 7th September, Love Lamb Week is a UK-wide campaign to highlight the benefits of having lamb in your diet and the versatility of the red meat product, across a wide range of dishes. In Northern Ireland part of the campaign will focus on encouraging consumers to sample new lamb recipes. Numerous cooking demonstrations and sampling sessions will be happening during the week and consumers can experience the great tasting flavour of lamb by availing of free samples that will be given out while they are shopping.

'There is an array of health benefits of eating lamb which is vital for a healthy balanced diet and with many cooking options, people can pair lamb with their favourite dishes. We hope that through our sampling sessions we can encourage more people to try and buy local NI lamb. By doing so they will be supporting their local farming families and providing their own family with fresh, nutritious lamb they can trust,' said Mr Ferguson.

During Love Lamb Week consumers will also get an insight into how lamb production is vital to the environment.

'Farmers are experiencing a very challenging time with a no-deal Brexit looming and issues regarding climate change, and it's important we get the message across that sheep production is a key part of maintaining the countryside. Sheep can graze areas that are not accessible to other livestock and help us to maintain our carbon sinks by consuming and converting grass. This is just another example of how our farmers can help in the fight against climate change,' said the UFU president.

Love Lamb Week cookery demonstrations and sampling events

Thursday 5th September - Victoria square; Tesco, Craigavon; and ASDA, Omagh (12pm- 4pm).

Friday 6th September - Belfast City Hall, (12pm-2pm)

Saturday 7th September - Tesco, Newtownbreda; ASDA, Antrim (12pm-4pm).