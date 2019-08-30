Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UFU Ulster Farmers' Union : encourage consumers to experience local lamb

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 06:11am EDT

Friday, 30 August, 2019

The Ulster Farmers' Union alongside Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), are encouraging Northern Ireland consumers to try and buy local lamb, and learn about lamb production as part of Love Lamb Week 2019.

UFU president Ivor Ferguson said, 'Love Lamb Week is a highlight in our calendar year. It offers a great opportunity to meet members of the general public giving them an insight into lamb production, which is central to the agriculture economy in NI, and demonstrate just how adaptable Farm Quality Assured lamb products are.'

Running from 1st - 7th September, Love Lamb Week is a UK-wide campaign to highlight the benefits of having lamb in your diet and the versatility of the red meat product, across a wide range of dishes. In Northern Ireland part of the campaign will focus on encouraging consumers to sample new lamb recipes. Numerous cooking demonstrations and sampling sessions will be happening during the week and consumers can experience the great tasting flavour of lamb by availing of free samples that will be given out while they are shopping.

'There is an array of health benefits of eating lamb which is vital for a healthy balanced diet and with many cooking options, people can pair lamb with their favourite dishes. We hope that through our sampling sessions we can encourage more people to try and buy local NI lamb. By doing so they will be supporting their local farming families and providing their own family with fresh, nutritious lamb they can trust,' said Mr Ferguson.

During Love Lamb Week consumers will also get an insight into how lamb production is vital to the environment.

'Farmers are experiencing a very challenging time with a no-deal Brexit looming and issues regarding climate change, and it's important we get the message across that sheep production is a key part of maintaining the countryside. Sheep can graze areas that are not accessible to other livestock and help us to maintain our carbon sinks by consuming and converting grass. This is just another example of how our farmers can help in the fight against climate change,' said the UFU president.

Love Lamb Week cookery demonstrations and sampling events

Thursday 5th September - Victoria square; Tesco, Craigavon; and ASDA, Omagh (12pm- 4pm).

Friday 6th September - Belfast City Hall, (12pm-2pm)

Saturday 7th September - Tesco, Newtownbreda; ASDA, Antrim (12pm-4pm).

Disclaimer

UFU - Ulster Farmers' Union published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 10:10:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:25aDisabled workers chase 'dream jobs' in tight U.S. labor market
RE
06:22aDidi Chuxing to launch self-driving pick up service in China, plans to expand abroad
RE
06:18aOil prices fall but set for big weekly gain as trade dispute rhetoric eases
RE
06:18aEuro zone inflation unchanged in August, may bolster case for more ECB easing
RE
06:11aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : encourage consumers to experience local lamb
PU
06:11aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : raise concerns over decline in suckler numbers
PU
06:11aBritish Steel unit sold to France's Systra to save jobs - Official Receiver
RE
06:06aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Publication of the Press Release Structural Business Statistics reference year 2017
PU
06:03aChina CO2 emission targets at risk from U.S. trade war - official
RE
06:02aChina's Services Trade Deficit Widens in July
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Half 2019
2DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : German property shares up on reports of watered down Berlin rent cap
3Oil prices fall but set for big weekly gain as trade dispute rhetoric eases
4CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2019
5BETER BED HOLDING NV : Half-year results 2019 Beter Bed Holding N.V.; Solid sales continued operations, exit o..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group