Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UFU Ulster Farmers' Union : launch “Dig In!” schools competition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 07:09am EDT

Friday, 15 March, 2019

The Ulster Farmers' Union, in partnership with Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend and ASDA, are challenging school pupils across Northern Ireland to 'Dig In!' to life on the farm and in the countryside by putting their creative skills to the test.

The comments were made as the UFU launched its annual schools competition. Open to all nursery, primary, and special schools this year's theme relates to the UFU's food and farming education resource 'Dig In!', which encourages pupils to learn more about food, farming, and the countryside.

UFU deputy president, David Brown said, 'The aim of the schools competition and 'Dig In!' is to get school children thinking about farming and where their food comes from. Both offer an opportunity for teachers to start the discussion in classrooms about the importance of food and farming in Northern Ireland. Allowing children to learn more about how farmers work hard to produce the delicious, healthy food on our tables and the many ways we look after the countryside everyone enjoys.'

Mr Brown says every year competition judges are impressed by the number and standard of entries for the schools competition. 'We would encourage all schools and teachers to participate, in what is a very worthwhile competition,' he said.

The UFU are pleased to have competition sponsor ASDA on board for another year with a range of prizes up for grabs for the lucky winners.

Joe McDonald, ASDA NI Corporate Affairs Manager said, 'ASDA are proud sponsors of the school's competition again this year. It is great to see competition entries grow each year and the standard is excellent. It is important to create an awareness of where our produce comes from and this competition is a great opportunity to do so, educating children on the 'farm to fork' story.'

Now in its eighth year, Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend (BOIOFW) is the perfect partner for the schools competition and the 'Dig In!' resource. As part of their prize, each schools competition category winner receives free transport for their class to the nearest participating BOIOFW farm and all competition entries will be on display throughout the weekend.

However, Mr Brown says schools don't need to be competition winners in order to take advantage of the opportunity to visit real, working farms. 'This free event showcases Northern Ireland's world-class 'Farm to Fork' journey and gets school children, and their families, out on the farms to see where their food is produced. The weekend underlines the importance of supporting local producers to benefit the rural community and wider economy in Northern Ireland. BOIOFW this year is on the 15th-16th June and I would certainly encourage all schools to consider organising a trip to a local participating farm on the schools day, Friday 14th June,' said the deputy president.

Entry forms have been sent to all nursery, primary and special schools. The closing date for entries is Friday 5 April 2019.

For further information visit www.ufuni.org or contact Lynsay Hawkes at UFU HQ on 028 9037 0222 or lhawkes@ufuhq.com.

Pictured: Launching the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend Schools Competition at Killen Primary School, County Tyrone is Jennifer Catterson, Jamie Simpson, Matthew Tracey, Community Champion at Asda Strabane, Leah Sproule, Joe McDonald, ASDA Corporate Affairs Manager and David Brown UFU Deputy President & Chairman Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend.

Disclaimer

UFU - Ulster Farmers' Union published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 11:08:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:44aCAPITAL MARKETS UNION : Commission reports on progress ahead of European Council – Questions and Answers
PU
07:44aCAPITAL MARKETS UNION : Commission reports on progress achieved ahead of European Council
PU
07:42aTSX futures rise on renewed U.S.-China trade talk hopes
RE
07:30aAir Canada suspends first quarter, 2019 forecast, citing Boeing Max groundings
RE
07:24aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Notice to members - Petition No 0488/2018 by Antonella Formica (Italian) against the plan to expand a landfill and build an anaerobic digestor - PE 636.357v01-00 - Committee on Petitions
PU
07:21aZimbabwe inflation quickens to 59.39 percent year/year in February
RE
07:17aSouth African court blocks mine union's plan for industry-wide strike
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CROSSJECT : CROSSJECT : Slowly but surely
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : SEC Charges VW, Ex-CEO Winterkorn With Defrauding U.S. Bond Investors
3SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Comments on media reports
4HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares slip after quarterly sales rise fails to reassure
5APPLE : APPLE : says Spotify wants benefits of a free app without being free

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.