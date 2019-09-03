Log in
UFU Ulster Farmers' Union : ‘Resilient Farmer' a must-see, says UFU

09/03/2019 | 10:47am EDT

Tuesday, 3 September, 2019

The Ulster Farmers' Union is encouraging members to attend the 'must-see' Doug Avery Shift Happens! An Audience with the Resilient Farmer events taking place across Northern Ireland this autumn.

UFU deputy president, Victor Chestnutt said, 'I've read Doug's book and it really struck a chord with me. The mental pressure of running a farm business can be immense. There are many elements that farmers can't control - the weather, market volatility, Brexit, and regulations to name a few, but all can have a significant impact on a farm business. If you don't look after your mental well-being and build up your resilience to cope when things are tough, it will impact on all aspects of your life - including your business.'

Doug Avery is a New Zealand farmer who has received worldwide acclaim for his unique approach to farming, the environment and mental health. After years of spiralling debts, drought and depression, he has turned his farm into one of New Zealand's top performing beef and sheep enterprises.

'Doug's story is inspirational and I am really looking forward to hearing him speak. My hope is that farmers will come along to the events. No one really knows what their farm business will face in the future, realistically everyone faces adversity at some point and it can have an impact on well-being. The 'Resilient Farmer' events are an excellent opportunity to learn from someone like Doug, who has faced desperate times and come out the other side successfully. It's all about how you deal with it and most importantly there is help and support available, so you don't have to do it alone,' said Mr Chestnutt.

Tickets for the tour are £10 per person, which includes a light supper. For more information and to book your ticket visit www.resilientfarmertour.co.uk

If you are feeling stressed, Rural Support can help. Contact them on 0800 138 1678.

Dates and venues for Shift Happens! An audience with the Resilient Farmer:

Monday, October 7 - Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown
Tuesday, October 8 - Mourne Country Hotel, Newry
Wednesday, October 9 - Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen
Thursday, October 10 - Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena

All events start with a light supper at 7pm.

Disclaimer

UFU - Ulster Farmers' Union published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 14:46:05 UTC
