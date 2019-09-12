Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UFU Ulster Farmers' Union : meet Prime Minister on Brexit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 11:22am EDT

Thursday, 12 September, 2019

The Ulster Farmers' Union used a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week to once again stress that the UK must leave the EU with a deal, and to not do so, would have disastrous consequences for Northern Ireland's agri-food industry.

The comments were made after the UFU attended a 10 Downing Street reception for NI businesses hosted by the prime minister.

UFU chief executive, Wesley Aston said, 'The prime minister was receptive to our points. I reiterated our position that a no-deal Brexit would be the worst possible outcome for Northern Ireland's farmers, devasting our industry and leaving us with long-lasting and far-reaching consequences. I stressed that farmers needed clarity around the UK's exit from the EU sooner rather than later and that the prolonged uncertainty is having a negative impact on farm businesses.'

The UFU said the prime minister gave reassurances that there would be a UK wide deal agreed before the 31st October.

'It was reassuring and encouraging to hear the prime minister say he expects to secure a UK wide Brexit deal before the 31st October. However, we are acutely aware that despite parliamentary actions, a no-deal Brexit still remains a possibility. We have urged the prime minister to do everything he can to secure a deal and ensure a no-deal Brexit does not become a reality,' said Mr Aston.

Disclaimer

UFU - Ulster Farmers' Union published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 15:21:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:43aStatement from the ECB following policy meeting
RE
11:43aPost-ECB market rally fades as doubts emerge over stimulus impact
RE
11:43aDraghi comments at ECB press conference
RE
11:43aECB action, hit by Trump as 'hurting U.S. exports,' ups pressure on Fed
RE
11:43aDraghi ties Lagarde's hands with promise of indefinite stimulus
RE
11:43aDraghi ties Lagarde's hands with promise of indefinite stimulus
RE
11:42aCFA CANADIAN FEDERATION OF AGRICULTURE : RBC report “Farmer 4.0” identifies Canadian agriculture sector as having massive potential growth
PU
11:42aBTS BUREAU OF TRANSPORTATION STATISTICS : July 2019 Freight Transportation Services Index (TSI)
PU
11:39aIMF continuing talks with Argentina, focus on stabilising economy
RE
11:39aWall Street gains on easing trade concerns, euro zone stimulus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : successfully issues first investment-grade bond
3ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Ageing Angry Birds hit Rovio 2019 outlook, shares plummet
4OPEC members Iraq, Nigeria agree to cut oil output
5BOUYGUES : BOUYGUES : Sells 13% Stake in Alstom for EUR1.08 Billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group