Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UFU Ulster Farmers' Union : wins fundraising partnership award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 07:14am EDT

Wednesday, 12 June, 2019

The Ulster Farmers' Union says it is honoured to have won the Institute of Fundraising NI award for fundraising partnership of the year after raising £200,000 in 2018 for the life-saving charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI). UFU president, Ivor Ferguson said, 'We are delighted to have won this prestigious and competitive award. It is a testament to the generosity, hard work and dedication of staff, members and industry who helped us raise this fantastic amount during our centenary year. Thank you to everyone who got behind us, we couldn't have done it without your support.'

As part of its celebrations to mark 100 years of a being the voice of farmers in Northern Ireland, the UFU set out to raise £100,000 for AANI.

'It was an ambitious target but true to form, the agriculture industry did not let us down. Not only did we hit our target, we doubled it. Our members, group managers, industry partners, and headquarters staff pulled out all the stops and raised an incredible £186,000. The UFU pledged to £14,000 from its reserves, bring the official centenary year total to £200,000,' said the UFU president.

The UFU's efforts have raised enough to fund 36 days of service, making a real difference to rural communities. Daily costs average £5,500 and the AANI charity needs to raise around £2 million pounds a year to remain operational.

'It's a service we all hope we'll never need but will be forever grateful it's there if we do. As UFU president in the centenary year I am very proud of the massive effort people put in to prove that what looked an ambitious target was, in fact, modest,' said Mr Ferguson.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at AANI said, 'As a charity in infancy it's difficult to be able to thank UFU enough for this incredible level of support. That's why we were delighted that UFU's tireless fundraising and awareness raising has been recognised by the Institute of Fundraising. We are so grateful to everyone involved in this fantastic effort. The farming community have embraced the value of the service which is here 365 days of the year for them and the whole community.'

AANI is the local charity that provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for Northern Ireland, together with its partners at the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS). The service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day. It can get to anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately twenty-five minutes.

Disclaimer

UFU - Ulster Farmers' Union published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 11:13:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:45a'Perfect storm' for dollar as bets on U.S. rate cuts grow
RE
07:44aEUROPEAN COMMISSION : Opening remarks by Vice-President Dombrovskis on deepening Europe's Economic and Monetary Union
PU
07:44aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF MAURITIUS : Intergenerational Programme to raise awareness on elder abuse
PU
07:43aTSX futures dragged down by plunging oil prices
RE
07:29aCENTRAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : Press Release on Interest Rates (2019-23)
PU
07:28aNigeria's economy is expected to grow 2.7% this year, President Buhari says
RE
07:27aShares snap seven-day hot streak; U.S. inflation next hurdle
RE
07:24aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Zimbabwe's National Consultative Forum on the African continental free trade area slated for 19 June
PU
07:23aChina says it will further simplify customs clearance procedures
RE
07:21aMalaysia Kimanis crude exports seen returning to 10 cargoes in August
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOOHOO GROUP PLC : Zara owner Inditex shakes off chill with strong second quarter start
2ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares slide as traders say top investor GBL to cut stake
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT warns of steeper declines in cigarette sales, sh..
4Oil falls over 2% on weaker demand growth, gain in U.S. crude stocks
5DASSAULT SYSTÈMES : DASSAULT SYSTEMES : targets life sciences with $5.8 billion Medidata deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About