UFW United Farm Workers of America : 08/31/2020 Pledging boycott of Foster Farms if giant Livingston plant continues failing to provide a safe workplace after at least 8 worker deaths

Livingston, Calif.-Workers and their union will join the Punjabi Sikh community and faith-based activists at a virtual news conference at 12 noon today (Monday, August 31) pledging to boycott Foster Farms products if the giant poultry processing plant in Livingston continues its failure to provide a safe workplace after at least eight plant workers died from the novel coronavirus. Bereaved family members who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 while working at Foster Farms will discuss a possible boycott, joined by worker leaders at the facility and supporting groups including the United Farm Workers, the Jakara Movement Punjabi Sikh organization and the Faith in the Valley faith-based community organizing group.

Speakers will lay out how Foster Farms has repeatedly failed to properly protect its employees, citing, in part, a detailed August 26 order from Merced County health officers following 358 confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight deaths since April 24, including 214 confirmed cases and six deaths in the last month alone. This order notes that since August 5, the company has not implemented county directives and delayed comprehensive testing of all workers. UFW will note Foster Farms has not met ongoing requests for transparent steps to ensure worker safety.

Furthermore, the company did not comply with an August 26 Merced County Department of Public Health order to shut down within 12 hours. An August 27 order was also not obeyed, and workers were still directed to report for work. Foster Farms finally announced a temporary closure set for Tuesday, September 1, nearly a week after the urgently demanded shut down.

Conference participants will be pledging support for a Foster Farms boycott if it continues failing to provide a safe workplace. Safe workplace measures should include:

• Complying with the county order to close the entire Livingston facility.

• Testing all workers, including cleaning crews, with public results before returning to work.

• Providing all employees with paid leave while the plant is closed and 'quarantine pay' to those awaiting test results.

• Testing of all workers every week once the facility reopens.

• Supplying hazard pay of an additional $2 an hour throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

• Providing all employees with free masks, face shields and other PPE equipment.

• Signing a union contract with an employee and health and safety committee to protect both union and non-union workers

Bereaved relatives of deceased family members, worker leaders, UFW leaders, leaders from the Jakara Movement and Faith in the Valley.

What: Pledging support for a boycott if the plant keeps failing to protect its workers.

When: 12 noon, Monday, August 31, 2020.

