UH Bauer College Launches Two New MS Programs

Graduate Offerings Include STEM-Certified Business Analytics Program, Fully Online Management & Leadership Degree

The C. T. Bauer College of Business at the University of Houston is now accepting applications for two new graduate programs launching this fall — a STEM-designated Master of Science degree in Business Analytics and the college’s first fully online degree, the Master of Science in Management and Leadership.

“Bauer College curriculum is known in industry to prepare graduates to take on leadership roles within organizations,” Associate Dean for Graduate and Professional Programs Leiser Silva said. “Through these two new offerings, we are continuing to provide cutting-edge education to our students that leverages advancements in management, technology and data.”

Both the Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) and MS in Management & Leadership (MSML) programs will launch this fall and are currently accepting applications for enrollment.

MS in Business Analytics

This graduate-level degree is a STEM-designated program, which has a curriculum that enables students to develop advanced skills in predictive analytics and data mining as well as to use these skills to solve a variety of business problems.

Led by research faculty from Bauer’s Department of Decision and Information Sciences, the MSBA is designed to meet industry need for professionals who understand how to use data to make business decisions, said Professor and Department Chair Norman Johnson.

“As big data becomes increasingly ubiquitous, the information gleaned from data analytics is rapidly becoming one of the most transformative assets an organization can leverage,” Johnson added. “Today’s organizations seek professionals who have the skills to create, manage and use this information to allow them to gain and maintain their competitive advantage.”

Online MS in Management & Leadership

Bauer College’s first fully online degree program is a graduate offering in Management & Leadership. The 36-hour program is designed to improve the marketability of undergraduates who earned a non-business degree.

Faculty from the college’s Department of Management & Leadership will lead the online courses, which include video, discussion boards and group assignments.

“Hiring managers are looking for applicants with a wide range of soft skills and abilities, including decision making, management and leadership,” said Professor and Department Chair Steve Werner. “By offering this program online, we’re filling a gap in the market and giving students the flexibility to gain and enhance these skills outside a traditional classroom setting.”

About University of Houston

The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a federally designated Hispanic- and Asian-American-Serving institution with enrollment of more than 46,000 students.

About the C. T. Bauer College of Business

The C. T. Bauer College of Business has been in operation for more than 60 years at the University of Houston main campus. Through its five academic departments, the college offers a full-range of undergraduate, masters and doctoral degrees in business as well as executive education and community engagement initiatives. The Bauer College is fully accredited by the AACSB International – the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. In August 2000, Houston business leader and philanthropist Charles T. (Ted) Bauer endowed the College of Business with a $40 million gift. In recognition of his generosity, the college was renamed the C. T. Bauer College of Business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005681/en/