UH Bauer College Launches Two New MS Programs

Graduate Offerings Include STEM-Certified Business Analytics Program,
Fully Online Management & Leadership Degree
The C. T. Bauer College of Business at the University of Houston is now
accepting applications for two new graduate programs launching this fall
— a STEM-designated Master of Science degree in Business Analytics and
the college’s first fully online degree, the Master of Science in
Management and Leadership.
“Bauer College curriculum is known in industry to prepare graduates to
take on leadership roles within organizations,” Associate Dean for
Graduate and Professional Programs Leiser Silva said. “Through these two
new offerings, we are continuing to provide cutting-edge education to
our students that leverages advancements in management, technology and
data.”
Both the Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) and MS in
Management & Leadership (MSML) programs will launch this fall and are
currently accepting applications for enrollment.
MS in Business Analytics
This graduate-level degree is a STEM-designated program, which has a
curriculum that enables students to develop advanced skills in
predictive analytics and data mining as well as to use these skills to
solve a variety of business problems.
Led by research faculty from Bauer’s Department of Decision and
Information Sciences, the MSBA is designed to meet industry need for
professionals who understand how to use data to make business decisions,
said Professor and Department Chair Norman Johnson.
“As big data becomes increasingly ubiquitous, the information gleaned
from data analytics is rapidly becoming one of the most transformative
assets an organization can leverage,” Johnson added. “Today’s
organizations seek professionals who have the skills to create, manage
and use this information to allow them to gain and maintain their
competitive advantage.”
Online MS in Management & Leadership
Bauer College’s first fully online degree program is a graduate offering
in Management & Leadership. The 36-hour program is designed to improve
the marketability of undergraduates who earned a non-business degree.
Faculty from the college’s Department of Management & Leadership will
lead the online courses, which include video, discussion boards and
group assignments.
“Hiring managers are looking for applicants with a wide range of soft
skills and abilities, including decision making, management and
leadership,” said Professor and Department Chair Steve Werner. “By
offering this program online, we’re filling a gap in the market and
giving students the flexibility to gain and enhance these skills outside
a traditional classroom setting.”
About University of Houston
The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public
research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for
excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally
competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class
faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships.
Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most
ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a
federally designated Hispanic- and Asian-American-Serving institution
with enrollment of more than 46,000 students.
About the C. T. Bauer College of Business
The C. T. Bauer College of Business has been in operation for more than
60 years at the University of Houston main campus. Through its five
academic departments, the college offers a full-range of undergraduate,
masters and doctoral degrees in business as well as executive education
and community engagement initiatives. The Bauer College is fully
accredited by the AACSB International – the Association to Advance
Collegiate Schools of Business. In August 2000, Houston business leader
and philanthropist Charles T. (Ted) Bauer endowed the College of
Business with a $40 million gift. In recognition of his generosity, the
college was renamed the C. T. Bauer College of Business.
