UHY Strengthens Presence in South America: New Member Firm in Brazil Joins the UHY Network

01/10/2019 | 11:13am EST

STERLING HEIGHTS, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We welcome Bendoraytes & Cia – Auditores Independentes, our new member firm in Brazil, to the global accountancy network UHY, extending our coverage within South America. The firm is in the process of adopting the UHY branding and will be known as UHY Bendoraytes & Cia Auditores Independentes.

0_medium_UHY_LLP_high-res.JPG


 

Bendoraytes & Cia – Auditores Independentes is based in the capital, Rio de Janeiro and was originally founded in 1960 in São Paulo. With a team of 87, including 10 partners, the firm provides audit, accounting, tax, corporate finance and management consulting services to a portfolio of local and international clients primarily represented in the financial, energy and manufacturing sectors.

 

Franklin Bendoraytes, Managing partner of Bendoraytes & Cia – Auditores Independentes comments: “We hope our local expertise and the UHY network’s collaboration will help us to enhance the services and advice we can offer our local and international clients. The global presence of the network combined with our local capabilities and knowledge of UHY’s 8,100 colleagues around the world, not only strengthens our own market position, locally and internationally, but also these of our current and potential clients and their operations.”

 

Rick David, chairman of UHY comments: “We are delighted to welcome Bendoraytes & Cia – Auditores Independentes to the UHY network, extending our South American coverage. Over the past two decades, strong growth combined with remarkable social progress have made Brazil one of the world’s leading economies, and we are excited to see its re-emergence as a leading financial center.  Bendoraytes & Cia – Auditores Independentes’ admittance to the UHY network will further strengthen UHY’s regional market expertise and capabilities to support clients’ needs in this region. We very much support the firm’s ambitions to expand their coverage in the wider territory and are pleased to be able to serve our international clients who have a business presence in this country.”

 

ENDS

About UHY LLP

UHY LLP is a licensed independent CPA firm that performs attest services in an alternative practice structure with UHY Advisors, Inc. and its subsidiary entities. UHY Advisors, Inc. provides tax and business consulting services through wholly owned subsidiary entities that operate under the name of “UHY Advisors.” UHY Advisors, Inc. and its subsidiary entities are not licensed CPA firms. UHY LLP and UHY Advisors, Inc. are US members of Urbach Hacker Young International Limited, a UK company, and form part of the international UHY network of legally independent accounting and consulting firms. “UHY” is the brand name for the UHY international network. Any services described herein are provided by UHY LLP and/or UHY Advisors (as the case may be) and not by UHY or any other member firm of UHY. Neither UHY nor any member of UHY has any liability for services provided by other members.

 

Liaison office for Bendoraytes & Cia – Auditores Independentes

Contact: Partner, Franklin Bendoraytes  on +55(21) 3030 4662, Email: franklin.bendoraytes@uhy-br.com website: www.uhy-br.com

 

About UHY

Established in 1986 and based in London, UK, UHY is a leading network of independent audit, accounting, tax and consulting firms with offices in over 325 major business centres across more than 95 countries. Our staff members, over 7,850 strong, are proud to be part of the 16th largest international accounting and consultancy network. Each member of UHY is a legally separate and independent firm. For further information on UHY please go to www.uhy.com.

 

UHY is a member of the Forum of Firms, an association of international networks of accounting firms. For additional information on the Forum of Firms, visit www.forumoffirms.org.

 

UHY press contact: Dominique Maeremans on +44 20 7767 2621 Email: d.maeremans@uhy.com.

Chris Clark
UHY Advisors Inc.
5862541040
cclark@uhy-us.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
