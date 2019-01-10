UHY Strengthens Presence in South America: New Member Firm in Brazil Joins the UHY Network

STERLING HEIGHTS, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We welcome Bendoraytes & Cia – Auditores Independentes, our new member firm in Brazil, to the global accountancy network UHY, extending our coverage within South America. The firm is in the process of adopting the UHY branding and will be known as UHY Bendoraytes & Cia Auditores Independentes.

Bendoraytes & Cia – Auditores Independentes is based in the capital, Rio de Janeiro and was originally founded in 1960 in São Paulo. With a team of 87, including 10 partners, the firm provides audit, accounting, tax, corporate finance and management consulting services to a portfolio of local and international clients primarily represented in the financial, energy and manufacturing sectors.

Franklin Bendoraytes, Managing partner of Bendoraytes & Cia – Auditores Independentes comments: “We hope our local expertise and the UHY network’s collaboration will help us to enhance the services and advice we can offer our local and international clients. The global presence of the network combined with our local capabilities and knowledge of UHY’s 8,100 colleagues around the world, not only strengthens our own market position, locally and internationally, but also these of our current and potential clients and their operations.”

Rick David, chairman of UHY comments: “We are delighted to welcome Bendoraytes & Cia – Auditores Independentes to the UHY network, extending our South American coverage. Over the past two decades, strong growth combined with remarkable social progress have made Brazil one of the world’s leading economies, and we are excited to see its re-emergence as a leading financial center. Bendoraytes & Cia – Auditores Independentes’ admittance to the UHY network will further strengthen UHY’s regional market expertise and capabilities to support clients’ needs in this region. We very much support the firm’s ambitions to expand their coverage in the wider territory and are pleased to be able to serve our international clients who have a business presence in this country.”

