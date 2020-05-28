Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UIC John Marshall Law School Hosts Virtual Discussions on Historic SCOTUS Livestreams of Oral Arguments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 03:23pm EDT

Chicago, Illinois, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When the United States Supreme Court announced it would be livestreaming oral arguments for the first time in history, UIC John Marshall Law School in Chicago tapped its in-house legal experts to provide post-argument discussions. 

On May 12 and 13, UIC John Marshall Law School faculty members hosted virtual discussions engaging an online audience of admitted and current students, employees and Law School alumni. 

On May 12, UIC John Marshall professor, media commentator and constitutional law expert Steven D. Schwinn led post-argument discussions about the oral arguments in Trump v. Mazars; Trump v. Deutsche Bank AG and Trump v. Vance. These cases focused on the power to subpoena the financial records of the president and garnered significant media attention because many have wondered for years whether the president would release his tax returns.

On May 13, Associate Dean and Professor of Law Arthur Acevedo summarized the parties’ chief arguments and the justices’ primary questions in Chiafalo v. Washington and Colorado Dept. of State v. Baca. These cases concerned “faithless electors” who cast electoral votes in 2016 contrary to the candidates they had been pledged to. The cases also raised questions about the effectiveness and future of the electoral college.

Because the issues in these cases were both important and complex, being able to hear from and interact with experts immediately after the live oral arguments provided the audience with a unique experience that many found valuable. At the end of each discussion, the chat box was filled with thanks to the professors for their time and expertise.   

Due to the success and popularity of the discussions, additional SCOTUS events are scheduled to coincide with the Court’s expected decisions later this summer, and a SCOTUS preview series is being planned starting in September to discuss significant cases scheduled for argument during the October 2020 term.  

About UIC John Marshall Law School

UIC John Marshall Law School is the 16th college at the University of Illinois at Chicago—Chicago’s largest university and its only public Carnegie Research 1 institution. Located in the heart of the City’s legal, financial and commercial districts, UIC John Marshall is recognized as one of the most diverse law schools in the nation and is a leader in providing access to underrepresented students.

Miller McDonald
UIC John Marshall Law School
mmcdona@uic.edu

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:08pVERRA MOBILITY CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:08pSUN LIFE FINANCIAL : Global Investments announces securityholder approval of proposed fund merger
AQ
04:08pCOGNEX : Announces Significant Cost-Cutting Measures
BU
04:08pGLU MOBILE : Provides Second Quarter 2020 Business Update
BU
04:08pUPS Adds Peak Surcharge as Virus Drives Rise in E-Commerce -- Update
DJ
04:07pARITZIA : Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 ended March 1, 2020
AQ
04:07pMAVERIX METALS : Secondary Offering and Intention to Exercise Warrants by Pan American Silver
AQ
04:07pKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at BofA Securities 2020 Virtual Global Technology Conference
BU
04:07pQIAGEN : Builds on Leading Position in Precision Medicine With Novel Solutions in Oncology
BU
04:07pGameStop Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release Date
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI SA : SANOFI : to Offload Stake in Regeneron
2HUNTER DOUGLAS N.V. : HUNTER DOUGLAS N : CANCELS DIVIDEND
3VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
5DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Börse enters partnership with Chinese data provider Wind

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group