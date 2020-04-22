UIC John Marshall Law School's Intellectual Property and Practical Training Programs Rated Among Nation's Best

Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty programs at UIC John Marshall Law School in Chicago have once again been rated among the nation’s best. This is the sixth time preLaw Magazine rated UIC John Marshall as one of the top law schools in the country for its practical training program and its intellectual property law program was recognized for the fifth time.

UIC John Marshall received an A+ rating in intellectual property and a B+ in practical training. The grades were based on the Law School’s curricular offerings in comparison to the offerings of the other 200+ law schools across the nation.

“This year’s recognition continues an eighty-year tradition of offering our students the best quality IP education available, said Daryl Lim, Director of UIC John Marshall’s Center for Intellectual Property, Information & Privacy Law. “Law students aspiring to an IP-focused career, as well as law and non-law students aspiring to specialize in other areas, know the UIC John Marshall experience offers them an important competitive advantage. With the steadfast support of the university and Law School, we strive not only to observe the IP world around us but also to continue to be a constructive player in it.”

Each year, UIC John Marshall’s Center for Intellectual Property, Information & Privacy Law offers dozens of courses focused on IP, information technology or privacy law. Additionally, UIC John Marshall offers LLMs for practicing attorneys and Master of Jurisprudence concentrations for non-attorneys, in intellectual property or information technology & privacy law.

Additionally, UIC John Marshall requires more practical training than many other law schools in the nation. The Law School requires all law students to complete three credits – a minimum of 156 hours – of an externship or clinical experience. Students can further refine their lawyering skills by enrolling in a second semester of an advanced clinic.

All students must also take four semesters of legal writing and drafting courses. UIC John Marshall’s legal writing program is known for its rigorous research and writing requirements and was ranked seventh best in the nation and the best in the Midwest by U.S. News & World Report. The Law School also houses the largest in-school writing resource center in the country.

Each year, the students and faculty at UIC John Marshall’s Community Legal Clinics donate thousands of hours of services to individuals and communities in the Chicago area. The clinics provide services across a wide range of practice areas including community and business development; fair housing; veterans benefits; international human rights; civil rights; patent; and trademark law.

The Law School’s clinical opportunities offer students a chance to develop real legal experience while still in school. All clinics are designed to develop the practice-ready skills that employers seek in career applicants. Alicia Alvarez, Associate Dean for Experiential Education, described the clinics and externship program as “a unique opportunity for students to explore the role of the lawyer in the supportive environment of the Law School while also exploring the lawyer’s responsibility for access to justice.”

About UIC John Marshall Law School

UIC John Marshall Law School is the 16th college at the University of Illinois at Chicago—Chicago’s largest university and its only public Carnegie Research 1 institution. Located in the heart of the City’s legal, financial and commercial districts, UIC John Marshall is recognized as one of the most diverse law schools in the nation and is a leader in providing access to underrepresented students.

