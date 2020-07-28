UIC Law Student Nathan Virag Selected for Equal Justice Works National Advisory Committee

Chicago, Illinois, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nathan Virag, a rising third-year student at UIC Law in Chicago, has been selected by Equal Justice Works for its 2020-2022 National Advisory Committee. Virag was chosen in recognition of his achievements and exceptional commitment to public interest law.

Virag will serve as one of eight student ambassadors for the next two years. NAC members extend the reach of Equal Justice Works initiatives by providing leadership, feedback and outreach assistance to support the organization’s mission of creating opportunities for lawyers to transform their passion for public service into a lifelong commitment to equal justice.

“We are pleased to announce our 2020-2022 National Advisory Committee members,” said Aoife Delargy Lowe, director of law school engagement & advocacy at Equal Justice Works. “These new NAC members will bring a fresh perspective on what’s happening on law school campuses across the nation, which will help guide our efforts to help students in launching their public interest law careers.”

This summer, Virag is working with the Cook County Circuit Court as a judicial intern. During his time at UIC Law, he’s worked in the International Human Rights Clinic on asylum cases and served as a research assistant for Professor Sonia Green, where he focused on researching and drafting memoranda about LGBTQ communities' access to assisted reproductive technology. Virag also volunteers for various public interest organizations. Most recently, he worked with the National Immigrant Justice Center and Chicago Volunteer Legal Services screening potential clients with immigration-related legal issues.

"I came to law school to learn how to protect peoples’ rights and ensure everyone is being treated equally,” Virag said. “Equal Justice Works will allow me to continue my advocacy in human rights law and inspire others to dedicate their legal careers to public service."

Virag earned his bachelor’s degree in Communication and Media Studies from Northeastern Illinois University.

Founded by law students in 1986, Equal Justice Works is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that brings together an extensive network of law students, lawyers, legal services organizations and supporters to promote a lifelong commitment to public service and equal justice.

About UIC John Marshall Law School

UIC Law is the 16th college at the University of Illinois at Chicago—Chicago’s largest university and its only public Carnegie Research 1 institution. Located in the heart of the City’s legal, financial and commercial districts, UIC Law is recognized as one of the most diverse law schools in the nation and is a leader in providing access to underrepresented students.

