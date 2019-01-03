UJET : Reveals Top Mobile, Cloud and Web Customer Service Predictions for 2019

UJET’s
Founder and CEO Anand Janefalkar has revealed his top customer service
predictions for 2019. Exceptional customer support will mean fast access
to personalized, efficient, omnichannel service by phone, live chat and
mobile app. Empowering more efficient interactions by enabling end users
to verify their identity and share photos, screenshots and texts with
support agents using a smartphone and providing contact center managers
the visibility and flexibility to optimize operations in real time are
an imperative.
Janefalkar has outlined the following eight major trends he sees in
mobile, cloud and web customer service that guide his predictions:
-
Companies will begin to treat customer support and communication as
an integral part of the product and brand. Companies are beginning
to take notice that you can create a cult-like following if you take
care of your customers and don’t treat customer support as a checkbox
or a cost center. It’s long overdue that companies view customer
support as an integral part of the product and brand.
-
Blending of different technologies in cloud computing space is
going to continue and accelerate. In the computing cloud space,
we’re seeing a trend of companies integrating their technology with
devices like Alexa and Google Home that consumers speak into. We see
brands, solutions providers and devices coming together and this will
evolve faster and faster. Unless communications solutions providers
fully leverage new capabilities and services, they’re not going to be
in the forefront very long.
-
Organizations will continue to move to cloud-based customer support
solutions. Cloud-based solutions expedite digital technology
progress at an exponential pace. Which companies are consumers going
to recommend to their friends, family and co-workers? It will be the
companies that have the best customer onboarding, support and
transparency. We believe that the recipe is for non-analog, true
digital, cloud-based, multi-channel, auto-scaling support
communication platforms. We expect Web Real-time Communications
(WebRTC) to continue to make inroads here.
-
Companies will realize the need to up their game in how they
provide support in their mobile apps. Quality of service needs to
become a priority. It’s a dated concept to present a default phone
dialer that pushes the customer outside of your mobile app. Support
solutions need to leverage available customer data to streamline
information exchange and resolve disappointing experiences where
customers feel their time and effort are wasted providing answers to a
company that should already have access to their information.
-
Context-aware solutions maximize what we know about a user. The
recipe for achieving delightful end user support experiences is to
minimize average support session durations and maximize agent
effectiveness. In-depth awareness of end user context is becoming an
increasingly important ingredient to leverage in support. We see this
evolving relatively quickly into a standard end user expectation over
the next few years.
-
Customer service will become progressively more user profile and
data-driven. By drawing insights from basic profile metrics like
lifetime customer value (LCV), evaluating core customer historical
data, channel and more advanced preferences like voice and personality
of the support entity, it’s possible to elevate support experiences,
strengthen brand appreciation, increase LCV, and help drive positive
organic social media reach and impact.
-
Companies will continue to move to a single support center
solution. Operating a contact center by combining multiple
technologies, e.g., especially different communication channels and
services will come with increasing opportunity costs. The longer a
contact center relies on different core technology solutions, the
greater the gap to competitors with modern single contact center
platforms.
-
Automation of processes will have more impact than AI. Artificial
Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are somewhat overhyped for
the contact center industry. For example, instead of trying to
identify specific patterns in images or data, it will be more useful
to increase the volume of satisfying self-service support sessions
through intelligently applied automation to resolve common questions
and provide guided user flows through defined business processes. By
leveraging AI and ML to intelligently automate support processes,
human intelligence can be focused primarily on those support scenarios
that can’t be effectively automated, and call center operations will
be further optimized.
About UJET
UJET is a modern cloud contact center software company with leading
innovation in smartphone-era customer support on the web, phone, and
mobile apps. The UJET platform delights end-users with any time,
anywhere access and simple smartphone functionality and elevates agent
performance through context-aware solutions for voice, chat, image,
video, and text. The UJET platform is enterprise grade in its global
reliability, security, and scaling capacity and is SOC2 Type II and
HIPAA compliant. UJET is trusted by customer-centric, innovative
enterprises, including Nest, Instacart, Postmates, Atom Tickets, and
Noon Home to automate contact center processes and provide superior
experiences that drive higher customer satisfaction. For more
information, visit www.getujet.com.
