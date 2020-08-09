UK COVID-19 daily death count could be scrapped - Telegraph

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The UK's official COVID-19 daily death
count could be scrapped following an investigation into Public
Health England's method of counting the toll, The Telegraph
newspaper reported.
The conclusions of the investigation, which was ordered by
Health Secretary Matt Hancock after it emerged officials were
"exaggerating" virus deaths, are expected this week, the
newspaper said.
One recommendation could be to move to a weekly official
death toll instead, a government source told the Telegraph.
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel
Wallis)