Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK COVID-19 daily death count could be scrapped - Telegraph

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/09/2020 | 05:04pm EDT

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The UK's official COVID-19 daily death count could be scrapped following an investigation into Public Health England's method of counting the toll, The Telegraph newspaper reported.

The conclusions of the investigation, which was ordered by Health Secretary Matt Hancock after it emerged officials were "exaggerating" virus deaths, are expected this week, the newspaper said.

One recommendation could be to move to a weekly official death toll instead, a government source told the Telegraph. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:29pNUM Women's Structure National Women's Day message
PU
05:29pNUM NATIONAL UNION OF MINEWORKERS : Media statement on the recent political developments in zimbabwe
PU
05:04pUK COVID-19 daily death count could be scrapped - Telegraph
RE
04:44pIMF willing to redouble Lebanon efforts, subject to reform commitment
RE
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Consumer Prices, GDP, Retail Sales
DJ
01:59pU.S. CDC reports 4,974,959 coronavirus cases
RE
01:35p'LIKE GOLD' : Canadian canola prices spike as shippers find back door to China
RE
01:23pMillennials Slammed by Second Financial Crisis -2-
DJ
01:23pMillennials Slammed by Second Financial Crisis Fall Even Further Behind
DJ
01:14pSaudi Arabia's tourism landmark Al Ula signs agreement with Accor
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : Saudi Aramco's profit plunges, sees signs of oil market recovery
2BP PLC : Oil giants' production cuts come to 1 million bpd as they post massive writedowns
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Twitter expressed interest in buying TikTok's U.S. operations
4FACEBOOK : TikTok Isn't the First -- or Last -- App Instagram Copies
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: India data-curb plan 'anathema', U.S. tech giants plan pushback

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group