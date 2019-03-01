Log in
UK Consumer Borrowing Rises, Despite Brexit Unknowns

0
03/01/2019 | 04:53am EST

By Paul Hannon

U.K. consumers increased their borrowing in January, a sign that uncertainty about the way in which the country will leave the European Union hasn't entirely suppressed their appetite for debt-funded spending.

The U.K. is scheduled to leave the bloc at the end of this month, although lawmakers previously rejected the withdrawal agreement negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May. Lawmakers will have another vote on that deal by March 12, and if they reject it again will have the option of leaving without a deal. If they don't choose that option, they can vote to seek an extended stay in the bloc.

That lack of clarity about the U.K.'s path out of the bloc has sapped business confidence and led to a drop in investment spending. But consumers have been less troubled by Brexit uncertainty, and although confidence has remained weak over recent months, their willingness to spend has helped support modest economic growth.

The Bank of England on Friday said consumers borrowed an addition 4.8 billion pounds ($6.38 billion) in January, up from GBP4.6 billion in December and slightly higher than the average of the previous six months. While mortgage borrowing rose by a smaller amount than in December, additional borrowing on credit cards jumped to GBP1.1 billion from GBP700 million in December.

The slowdown in mortgage borrowing is in line with other indications that the U.K.'s housing market has cooled since the June 2016 vote to leave the EU, with a measure released by the Nationwide Building Society on Thursday recording a slight drop in house prices during February. But the BOE said 66,766 new mortgages were approved in January, up from 64,468 in December and above the six-month average, an indication that mortgage borrowing is likely to rebound over coming months.

Write to Paul Hannon at paul.hannon@wsj.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-19 0452ET

