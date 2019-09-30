Log in
UK Economic Contraction Steeper Than Estimated

09/30/2019 | 05:00am EDT

By Paul Hannon

The U.K. economy shrank slightly more sharply in the three months through June than previously estimated, as factory output slumped and businesses cut back on investment in the face of uncertainty about when and how the country will leave the European Union.

The Office for National Statistics Monday said gross domestic product--a broad measure of the goods and services produced in the U.K..-fell at an annualized rate of 0.9% in the second quarter, having previously estimated the rate of decline at 0.8%. It was the first economic contraction suffered by the U.K. since the final three months of 2012.

Compared to the previous quarter, GDP was 0.2% lower, but it was 1.3% higher than in the three months through June 2018.

British businesses face high levels of uncertainty about when and how the country will leave the European Union, with potentially disruptive consequences for trade.

Having missed a March deadline to depart, the country is scheduled to leave on October 31. But lawmakers have passed a law that prevents a departure if they haven't approved the terms, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson has yet to secure a fresh deal, having rejected that negotiated by his predecessor. That opens the way for another extension, and also increases the likelihood of a general election in the coming months.

Businesses have responded to that uncertainty by cutting back on investment, which was 1.4% lower in the second quarter than a year earlier.

Brexit uncertainty also took its toll on factory output. Manufacturers upped production in the first three months of the year as businesses accumulated stocks ahead of the March Brexit deadline. But they drew down on stocks in the second quarter, with factory output falling by 2.8%, the largest drop in a quarter since the first three months of 2009.

And Brexit volatility was also apparent in flows of trade and investment. The ONS said the U.K.'s current account deficit shrank in the second quarter, to GBP25.2 billion from GBP33.1 billion in the first three months of the year.

The economic contraction might have been steeper were it not for a jump in government spending, which was 4% higher in the second quarter than a year earlier, the largest rise since the final three months of 2008. The ONS said increased health spending was largely responsible for the pickup.

Economists expect the U.K. to return to modest growth in the three months through September, although the longer-term outlook will depend on how and when Brexit takes place.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has warned that the U.K. faces recession if it leaves the EU without a deal.

The Bank of England has warned that growth will be hampered if the U.K. avoids that fate, but remains in the EU without clarity on the timing and terms of its departure. Michael Saunders, one of the central bank's policy makers, last week said that in that scenario, the BOE may cut its key interest rate.

The central bank continues to indicate that it will raise its key rate if the U.K. leaves the EU on agreed terms and business investment starts to rebound.

Write to Paul Hannon at Paul.Hannon@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.35% 0.88687 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
