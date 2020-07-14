UK Economy Grew 1.8% on Month in May

By Jason Douglas



LONDON--The U.K. economy expanded in May after recording its deepest contraction on record in April, adding to signs the lowest point in the downturn in the global economy has passed.

Gross domestic product expanded 1.8% in May compared with April, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. That compared with a 20.3% contraction the previous month as businesses shut at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Manufacturing activity expanded as some factories resumed operation but the services sector grew only slightly, figures show.

Still, the economy in May was 24% smaller than it was a year earlier, highlighting the long slog ahead to recover lost ground.

