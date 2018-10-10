Log in
UK Economy Picked Up in the Summer

10/10/2018 | 10:54am CEST

By Paul Hannon

U.K. economic growth picked up over the summer, aided by stronger retail sales and housebuilding in response to warmer-than-usual weather.

The Office for National Statistics on Wednesday said economic output in the three months through August was 0.7% higher than in the three months through May, equivalent to annualized growth of 2.8%.

The ONS raised its estimate for growth in the three months through July to 0.7% from 0.6%, as the economy grew at its fastest rate since February 2017. However, there were signs that the economy was losing momentum toward the end of the period, with output flat in August compared with July.

The U.K. economy had a weak start to the year, but has revived as the year has progressed.

"The economy continued to rebound strongly after a weak spring with retail, food and drink production and housebuilding all performing particularly well during the hot summer months," said Ron Kent-Smith, a statistician at the ONS.

The Bank of England has said it will follow its two rate rises since November 2017 with a limited number of further moves over the coming years if the economy continues growing at around its current rate. But the central bank has also said its plans will be affected by the way in which the U.K. leaves the European Union in March.

The statistics agency said the U.K.'s trade deficit with the rest of the world widened in August as its goods deficit deepened to 11.2 billion pounds ($14.67 billion) from GBP10.4 billion in July. Over the three months through August, its trade deficit narrowed as its goods deficit shrank and its services surplus rose.

However, the economy continued to be held back by weak patches.

Manufacturing output was 0.2% lower in August than in July, a second straight month of decline. Nevertheless, output in the mining and quarrying, and oil-and-gas sectors jumped in August, leaving industrial production as a whole up 0.2% on month.

Over the three months through August, industrial production increased by 0.7%.

Write to Paul Hannon at paul.hannon@wsj.com

