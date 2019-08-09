UK Economy Shrinks as Brexit Uncertainty Soars

By Paul Hannon

The U.K. economy contracted in the three months through June, its first drop in economic output since the end of 2012, as the country faces an uncertain future over its planned departure from the European Union at Halloween.

The contraction follows other signs of weakness in the global economy, with growth easing in the U.S., China, the eurozone and Japan during the second quarter.

The U.K.'s Office for National Statistics said Friday that gross domestic product in the world's fifth-largest economy was 0.2% smaller than in the first quarter. That was equivalent to an annualized fall of 0.8%, a sharp slowdown from the 2% increase seen in the first three months of the year.

The U.K. economy slowed in 2018 as businesses held back on investment in the face of growing uncertainty about the way in which it would leave the EU.

Growth received what has proved to be a temporary boost in the first three months of the year as businesses built up stocks of products whose supply might have been interrupted by Brexit, which was at that point scheduled to take place on March 29.

But now Brexit is postponed until Oct. 31 at the earliest, businesses drew down on their stocks in the second quarter rather than place new orders, leading to the largest fall in manufacturing output since the depths of the global financial crisis in early 2009, and to a sharp fall in imports.

Business surveys indicate that the U.K. economy steadied at the start of the third quarter, but its fate over the rest of this and coming years will hinge on the outcome of a standoff between new U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the EU.

Mr. Johnson has promised to leave the bloc without a divorce deal on Oct. 31, if EU leaders refuse to negotiate a new accord. The EU has said the deal reached with Mr. Johnson's predecessor, but rejected by U.K. lawmakers three times, isn't up for negotiation.

Businesses have warned a no-deal Brexit would disrupt trade links with the EU, and a survey by the Bank of England published last week found that companies expect output, employment and investment to be lower if the U.K. leaves without an agreement.

The central bank worries that the uncertainty caused by Brexit is causing long-term damage to U.K. productivity, pointing to weak levels of investment since the 2016 vote to leave the bloc. Business investment fell in five of the past six quarters, and was almost back to where it was as the Brexit referendum was held.

"It's absolutely clear, I think it's extremely difficult to dispute, that the level of uncertainty that's affecting businesses has continued to increase, it's also clear that there has been a substantial shortfall in investment as a consequence of that," said Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney in a news conference last week.

The Bank of England last week cut its growth forecast for this year to 1.3% from 1.5%, and its forecast for 2020 to 1.3% from 1.6%. It slashed its forecasts for business investment next year, and now expects a decline of 1.5%, having previously anticipated a rise of 3%. The central bank warned that in the event of a no-deal Brexit, economic growth would likely be weaker.

Economists don't expect to see a significant rebound during the second half of the year in either the U.K. or global economies, since business confidence has weakened in response to escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

In an effort to limit the scale and duration of the slowdown, central banks around the world, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, have announced new stimulus measures.

