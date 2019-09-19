Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK Entrepreneur Battled with Superheroes to Make it to Los Angeles TechDay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 08:05am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- We all know launching a start-up is hard but British entrepreneur, Graham Jules of Pop Up World(R) London bit off more than he could chew. Marvel and DC Entertainment's solicitors threatened legal action because of the word "Superheroes" in the title of his start-up manual Business Zero to Superhero. Marvel and DC jointly own the trademark to Superheroes.

Graham Jules of Pop Up World

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sep 19, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- We all know launching a start-up is hard but British entrepreneur, Graham Jules of Pop Up World(R) London bit off more than he could chew. Marvel and DC Entertainment's solicitors threatened legal action because of the word "Superheroes" in the title of his start-up manual Business Zero to Superhero. Marvel and DC jointly own the trademark to Superheroes.

Undeterred, Graham, a Business Law graduate, donned his cape and a two-and-a-half-year legal battle ensued which amazingly resulted in Marvel and DC backing down and Jules's start-up awarded the trademark in 2016.

Jules says: "Just because you're a start-up, doesn't mean you can't take on the big boys!"

Fast forward to 2019 and Jules is hoping to showcase his latest project, Pop Up World, at Tech Day LA on Sept. 26, 2019. It aims to help other start-ups launch and grow. Pop Up World is a one-stop shop for start-ups.

Jules says, "If you want to watch a movie you may go to Netflix. If you want to buy a book you would go to Amazon. But where do you go if you are launching a start-up? The answer is Pop Up World. We offer services that start-ups need to launch and grow from company formation to a commercial space finder to business advice and even an AI you can talk to and ask business questions."

Battling superheroes and launching a business is super hard and not recommended for the faint-hearted. Jules adds, "Yes, running a start-up is difficult, we are hoping to lighten that load, with our service and are looking to enter the US market".

He has certainly chosen the right place. TechDay Los Angeles opens its doors on the 26th of September 2019 at The Reef, 1933 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90007, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The event will host some key sponsors from Amazon Web Services, to Uber and 250 super-exciting tech start-ups will exhibit.

To attend TechDay go to: https://techdayhq.com/los-angeles/register#attend

For more info on Pop Up World(R)

Contact info@popupworld.co.uk

Visit online: https://www.popupworld.co.uk

News Source: Pop Up World

Related link: https://www.popupworld.co.uk

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/uk-entrepreneur-battled-with-superheroes-to-make-it-to-los-angeles-techday/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:21aIran warns against war as U.S. and Saudi weigh response to oil attack
RE
08:21aBOND REPORT : U.S. Government Bond Yields Hold Steady A Day After Fed's Rate Cut
DJ
08:20aBank of England says failure to reach end-October Brexit deal would hurt growth
RE
08:19aGold back above $1,500 on growth woes, Middle East tensions post-Fed
RE
08:17aMELLITAH OIL & GAS B. V. (JPT DIVISION)....TENDER NO. : Rq/jpt/013/19
PU
08:17aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender No. (MTC-47/2019)
PU
08:17aSeed CX Partners With Itiviti to Offer NYFIX Connectivity for Cryptocurrency Customers
PR
08:14aWE WANT TO SET A PRICE FOR CARBON : German finance minister
RE
08:07aReal crunch from Saudi Arabia's oil outage has yet to be felt
RE
08:07aIranian military official says enemies will regret aggression against Tehran
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BNP PARIBAS : EXCLUSIVE: Deutsche Bank has discussed adding assets to bad bank if sales go well - sources
2SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : SIRIUS MINERALS : boss buys shares as mine project falters
3BAYER AG : Biotech is going to the dogs - and big profits await
4DIAGEO : DIAGEO : Reports Good Start to Fiscal Year 2020; Backs Full-Year Views
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Sets $40 Billion Buyback

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group