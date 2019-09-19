UK Entrepreneur Battled with Superheroes to Make it to Los Angeles TechDay

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sep 19, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- We all know launching a start-up is hard but British entrepreneur, Graham Jules of Pop Up World(R) London bit off more than he could chew. Marvel and DC Entertainment's solicitors threatened legal action because of the word "Superheroes" in the title of his start-up manual Business Zero to Superhero. Marvel and DC jointly own the trademark to Superheroes.



Undeterred, Graham, a Business Law graduate, donned his cape and a two-and-a-half-year legal battle ensued which amazingly resulted in Marvel and DC backing down and Jules's start-up awarded the trademark in 2016.



Jules says: "Just because you're a start-up, doesn't mean you can't take on the big boys!"



Fast forward to 2019 and Jules is hoping to showcase his latest project, Pop Up World, at Tech Day LA on Sept. 26, 2019. It aims to help other start-ups launch and grow. Pop Up World is a one-stop shop for start-ups.



Jules says, "If you want to watch a movie you may go to Netflix. If you want to buy a book you would go to Amazon. But where do you go if you are launching a start-up? The answer is Pop Up World. We offer services that start-ups need to launch and grow from company formation to a commercial space finder to business advice and even an AI you can talk to and ask business questions."



Battling superheroes and launching a business is super hard and not recommended for the faint-hearted. Jules adds, "Yes, running a start-up is difficult, we are hoping to lighten that load, with our service and are looking to enter the US market".



He has certainly chosen the right place. TechDay Los Angeles opens its doors on the 26th of September 2019 at The Reef, 1933 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90007, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.



The event will host some key sponsors from Amazon Web Services, to Uber and 250 super-exciting tech start-ups will exhibit.



To attend TechDay go to: https://techdayhq.com/los-angeles/register#attend



For more info on Pop Up World(R)



Contact info@popupworld.co.uk



Visit online: https://www.popupworld.co.uk



