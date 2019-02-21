UK Government Posts Record Budget Surplus in January -- Update

(Adds 10-month borrowing data)

By Paul Hannon

The U.K. government posted its largest budget surplus for a single month in January, putting it on course to cut its borrowing as planned this fiscal year despite weaker economic growth.

The Office for National Statistics Thursday said the government brought in 14.9 billion pounds ($19.4 billion) more in tax and other revenues during the month than it spent, the largest surplus for a single month since records began in 1993.

January often yields a surplus for the government, since it is the month in which many people settle their tax bills under a system known as self assessment. Revenues from self-assessed income and capital-gains taxes were GBP3.1 billion higher than in the same month of 2018.

The government's fiscal year runs through March. In the first 10 months, it borrowed GBP21.2 billion, down GBP18.5 billion on the same period of the previous fiscal year and the lowest cumulative total since 2001.

The large January surplus means the government could still meet its GBP25.5 billion borrowing target for the year as a whole, despite a slowing economy.

However, while economic growth has eased in the face of uncertainty about the terms under which the U.K. will leave the European Union, the jobs market has been strong, with wage rises having picked up over recent months.

Higher wages and employment boost the government's tax receipts. As a result, income-tax payments in the first 10 months of this fiscal year were GBP163.5 billion, up from GBP151.4 billion in the previous fiscal year and the highest total on record.

