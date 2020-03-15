Log in
UK Homes Reach Record-High Prices; Coronavirus Hit Is Hard to Predict

03/15/2020 | 08:16pm EDT

By Joe Hoppe

A surge in sales in the U.K. housing market has pushed average new seller prices to record highs, a survey by Rightmove showed Monday, although the impact of the coronavirus pandemic is still hard to predict.

Average selling prices rose to 312,625 pounds ($396,982 million) in the four weeks to March 9, fuelled by strong buyer demand and a lack of supply compared with the same period a year earlier. The figures beat June 2018's price record by GBP3,186.

According to the survey, properties are taking a nationwide average of 67.0 days to sell, compared with 71.4 days during the same period a year prior. The number of agreed sales shot up by 17.8%--the highest number of sales at this time of year since 2016.

"The key metrics so far all point to a much more active market than last year, fuelling upwards price pressure," said Miles Shipside, Rightmove director and housing market analyst.

Rightmove--which compiled the data using 111,464 house prices, around 95% of the market--warned that it was impossible to predict how the coronavirus pandemic would affect the market going forward. Last month, market analysts pinned the growth on a window of political stability before the next Brexit deadline at the end of the year, aided by lenders offering low fixed rates, a rise in real wages, and record high employment.

Last week's Budget focused more on the coronavirus issue than on housing or major stamp duty reforms, but Rightmove said its statistics indicate the market fundamentals remain broadly sound.

"The Bank of England's unexpected interest rate cut to 0.25% may also help to support the housing market if it feeds through into lower mortgage interest rates," it added.

Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com

