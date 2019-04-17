Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK House-Price Growth Slows; Inflation Holds Steady

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 04:50am EDT

By Jason Douglas

LONDON--House prices in the U.K. rose in February at their slowest annual rate in seven years, driven by falling prices in London and England's south east.

A cooling housing market adds to signs the economy grew slowly at the start of the year, and may foreshadow weaker consumer spending in the months ahead as expectations of future gains in house prices diminish.

House prices rose 0.6% in the year through February, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday, less than half the annual rate recorded in January and the slowest pace of growth since September 2012.

Prices in London fell 3.8% on the year, the ONS said, the steepest fall since summer 2009, when the economy was reeling from a global financial crisis. Prices in London have fallen on an annual basis for 12 months straight, the longest stretch in a decade, data show.

The slowdown follows efforts by the Bank of England to rein in risky mortgage lending amid concerns that some borrowers were taking on too much debt, especially in London, where price increases have for years raced ahead of income growth.

Political uncertainty over the U.K.'s future ties to the European Union may also be damping the pace of real-estate transactions, economists say.

Separately, the ONS said Wednesday that annual inflation in March held steady at 1.9%, the same rate as February. The BOE has signaled it expects to gently raise interest rates two or three times in the coming years to keep price-growth in check, assuming the U.K.'s exit from the European Union goes smoothly.

Write to Jason Douglas at Jason.Douglas@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03aSouth Africa's Tiger Brands to fight listeria class action
RE
05:03aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : House Sales Statistics
PU
04:59aEuropean banks Credit Agricole and Santander team up in asset services
RE
04:58aCLIFFORD CHANCE LLP : and AS&H advises leading Saudi chemicals producer Cristal on the completion of its cross border sale of titanium dioxide business to Tronox
PU
04:50aUK House-Price Growth Slows; Inflation Holds Steady
DJ
04:48aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : and EU help a Moldovan roof manufacturer to expand
PU
04:48aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Roofing in Moldova and beyond
PU
04:48aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Loan to Improve Water Supply System in Tashkent Province
PU
04:48aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Serbia's pioneering wind energy projects
PU
04:46aAsia comforted by China data, Europe uninspired
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML HOLDING : ASML : 1Q Net Profit Fell, Backs Fiscal Year Guidance
2NETFLIX : NETFLIX : forecast disappoints as streaming competition looms
3DANONE : DANONE : Food group Danone keeps goals despite modest rise in first-quarter sales
4ZUR ROSE GROUP AG : ZUR ROSE : grows 28 per cent in the first quarter of 2019
5Tech for Good - Aruna Wins Alipay-NUS Enterprise Social Innovation Challenge for Using Digital Technology t..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About