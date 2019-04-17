UK House-Price Growth Slows; Inflation Holds Steady

By Jason Douglas

LONDON--House prices in the U.K. rose in February at their slowest annual rate in seven years, driven by falling prices in London and England's south east.

A cooling housing market adds to signs the economy grew slowly at the start of the year, and may foreshadow weaker consumer spending in the months ahead as expectations of future gains in house prices diminish.

House prices rose 0.6% in the year through February, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday, less than half the annual rate recorded in January and the slowest pace of growth since September 2012.

Prices in London fell 3.8% on the year, the ONS said, the steepest fall since summer 2009, when the economy was reeling from a global financial crisis. Prices in London have fallen on an annual basis for 12 months straight, the longest stretch in a decade, data show.

The slowdown follows efforts by the Bank of England to rein in risky mortgage lending amid concerns that some borrowers were taking on too much debt, especially in London, where price increases have for years raced ahead of income growth.

Political uncertainty over the U.K.'s future ties to the European Union may also be damping the pace of real-estate transactions, economists say.

Separately, the ONS said Wednesday that annual inflation in March held steady at 1.9%, the same rate as February. The BOE has signaled it expects to gently raise interest rates two or three times in the coming years to keep price-growth in check, assuming the U.K.'s exit from the European Union goes smoothly.

